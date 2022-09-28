LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky will take its Blue-White basketball scrimmage on the road this season.
The Wildcats will play their annual preseason scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. The contest will be part of an ongoing effort by the program to help assist residents who were affected by deadly flooding in the region last summer. A Fan Fest and a UK Basketball pre-game show will be held outside of the arena prior to the contest.
““We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”
The men’s basketball team had an open practice in August to raise funds for families and victims of the flooding that claimed 35 lives. The event raised more than $2 million through the Red Cross that will be used to help assist in cleanup and recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.
All sales generated through ticket revenue will be given to assist in flood relief through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief.
