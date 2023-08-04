LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Fifty-three players, representing all 10 conferences plus two of the independents that compete for the Football Bowl Series, have been selected for the Paul Hornung Award Pre-Season Watch List, it was announced on Thursday.
Now in its 14th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission, in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.
Kentucky’s Barion Brown and Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan were on the list.
The players represent 53 different schools and last season combined for more than 56,000 total yards of offense and over 1,700 points. The vast majority of the players on the Watch List – 47 – play offensive skill positions and all but one are return specialists; six players are defensive backs and return specialists.
By conference, the ACC leads with nine players, followed by the Big 12 with eight, the Pac 12 with seven, and the Big 10 and CUSA with six each. The SEC and Mountain West each have five players on the list, the AAC has four, the MAC three and the Sun Belt two. Independent schools Notre Dame and UConn each have one player on the list.
PAUL HORNUNG WATCH LIST
Brian Battie, Auburn
Trey Benson, FSU
Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
Phillip Brooks, Kansas State
Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte
Joshua Cephus, UTSA
Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo
Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Cooper DeJean, Iowa
MJ Devonshire, Pitt
Chimere Dike, Wisconsin
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Trevor Etienne, Florida
Malik Fleming, Houston
Jaelen Gill, Fresno State
Anthony Gould, Oregon State
Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech
George Holani, Boise State
Tory Horton, Colorado State
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Kris Hutson, Oregon
Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane
Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
Lexington Joseph, FIU
Jeshaun Jones, Maryland
Brant Kuithe, Utah
Caullin Lacy, South Alabama
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
Jaylin Lucas, Indiana
Jayden McGowan, Vanderbilt
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Ryan O’Keefe, Boston College
Trebor Pena, Syracuse
Ja’Shaun Poke, WVU
Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
Victor Rosa, UConn
Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois
Will Shipley, Clemson
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
Jaylen Stinson, Duke
Jacquez Stuart, Toledo
Milan Tucker, Appalachian State
Chris Tyree, Notre Dame
Terrell Vaughn, Utah State
Tahj Washington, USC
LaJohntay Wester, FAU
Xavier Worthy, Texas
Luke Wysong, New Mexico
The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed.
Last year’s winner was Jack Colletto of Oregon State. He played fullback, quarterback and receiver on offense; linebacker and defensive back on defense; and was on all special teams. Colletto scored six touchdowns rushing, completed two passes, made 28 tackles, caused a fumble and recovered a fumble. He went undrafted but was signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.
The very first winner in 2010 was Owen Marecic of Stanford, a two-way starter who averaged 110 snaps per game and earned first-team All-Pac-10 at fullback and honorable mention at linebacker. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and spent two seasons with them and one more with the 49ers.
The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville in March 2024.
More information about the Award can be found at paulhornungaward.com.
