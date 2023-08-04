Paul Hornung Award

Paul Hornung Award.

 Timothy P Valentino Photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Fifty-three players, representing all 10 conferences plus two of the independents that compete for the Football Bowl Series, have been selected for the Paul Hornung Award Pre-Season Watch List, it was announced on Thursday.

Now in its 14th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission, in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.

Kentucky’s Barion Brown and Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan were on the list.

The players represent 53 different schools and last season combined for more than 56,000 total yards of offense and over 1,700 points. The vast majority of the players on the Watch List – 47 – play offensive skill positions and all but one are return specialists; six players are defensive backs and return specialists.

By conference, the ACC leads with nine players, followed by the Big 12 with eight, the Pac 12 with seven, and the Big 10 and CUSA with six each. The SEC and Mountain West each have five players on the list, the AAC has four, the MAC three and the Sun Belt two. Independent schools Notre Dame and UConn each have one player on the list.

PAUL HORNUNG WATCH LIST

Brian Battie, Auburn

Trey Benson, FSU

Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB

Phillip Brooks, Kansas State

Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte

Joshua Cephus, UTSA

Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

MJ Devonshire, Pitt

Chimere Dike, Wisconsin

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Trevor Etienne, Florida

Malik Fleming, Houston

Jaelen Gill, Fresno State

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech

George Holani, Boise State

Tory Horton, Colorado State

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Kris Hutson, Oregon

Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Lexington Joseph, FIU

Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

Brant Kuithe, Utah

Caullin Lacy, South Alabama

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

Jaylin Lucas, Indiana

Jayden McGowan, Vanderbilt

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Ryan O’Keefe, Boston College

Trebor Pena, Syracuse

Ja’Shaun Poke, WVU

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Victor Rosa, UConn

Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Will Shipley, Clemson

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

Jaylen Stinson, Duke

Jacquez Stuart, Toledo

Milan Tucker, Appalachian State

Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

Terrell Vaughn, Utah State

Tahj Washington, USC

LaJohntay Wester, FAU

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Luke Wysong, New Mexico

The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed.

Last year’s winner was Jack Colletto of Oregon State. He played fullback, quarterback and receiver on offense; linebacker and defensive back on defense; and was on all special teams. Colletto scored six touchdowns rushing, completed two passes, made 28 tackles, caused a fumble and recovered a fumble. He went undrafted but was signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers.

The very first winner in 2010 was Owen Marecic of Stanford, a two-way starter who averaged 110 snaps per game and earned first-team All-Pac-10 at fullback and honorable mention at linebacker. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and spent two seasons with them and one more with the 49ers.

The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville in March 2024.

More information about the Award can be found at paulhornungaward.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you