Unbeaten Lady Maroons destroy Casey County

It didn't take long for the undefeated Pulaski County High School softball team to dispense with district rivals Casey County High School on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons scored a whopping 16 runs in the first frame, and a game total of 21 hits, en route to their 22-0 three-inning win.
Pulaski County senior hurler Kaylee Strunk only allowed one Lady Rebels hit and struck out five batters in her shutout pitching victory. Strunk hit her third homer of the season in Tuesday's blowout win. Strunk had three hits and drove in four runs.
Pulaski County senior Molli Nelson hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Senior Riley Hull went 2-for-2 at the plate, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Sophomore Abby Clevenger went a perfect 3-for-3, drove in three run and scored two runs. Freshman Bella Ellis had two hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Pulaski County senior Gabby Countryman drove in four runs and scored two runs. Senior Dawn Wilson had tow hits, drove in three runs and scored one run.
Pulaski County (9-0) will play in the Capital City Showcase, in Franklin County, this weekend.
