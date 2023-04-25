LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — For the first time in 31 years, the Kentucky men’s tennis team captured the Southeastern Conference Tournament title with a 4-3 win over Georgia on Sunday.
The No. 5 Wildcats (24-4) captured the school’s first men’s tennis league title since 1992 after freshman Jaden Weekes won a tiebreaker on the third set.
“What a win for our program,” Kentucky coach Cedric Kauffmann said. “We had to battle through tough competition all weekend long, facing match points down against Tennessee and (Sunday). It is an unbelievable accomplishment.”
The Wildcats reached the finals for the third year in a row and reached the NCAA finals a year ago and was paced by Joshua Lapdat, who was named the tournament Most Valuable Player after he went 5-0 in both singles and doubles matches. Weekes was named to the All-Tournament team following his title-clinching performance.
“They (the players) wanted it really bad,” Kaufmann said. “All the players and staff contributed to this win. I am proud of everybody on this team one through twelve. If I had to say anything else, I would say Matt Gordon is the best coach in the country. He has changed our program. Credit goes to him.”
Weeke’s enjoyed his first postseason experience with the Wildcats.
““It’s amazing to play with these guys, to play for these guys,” Weekes said. “To clinch the SEC title, I don’t even believe it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.