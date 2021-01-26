Undefeated Lady Cards destroy Somerset

After being off the basketball court for 14 days, due to a COVID quarantine, the Somerset High School girls basketball team played in their first game since Jan. 9. The Wayne County High School girls team, who had missed 11 days of play due to a COVID quarantine and played only one game since Jan. 12, came away with a commanding 70-37 win over the Lady Jumpers on Tuesday at the Briar Patch.
The undefeated Lady Cardinals scored the first 13 points of the game and were ahead by a score of 20-3 at the end of the opening quarter. An onslaught of first-quarter baskets by Xaivea West, Macey Blevins, Jade Turner, Mallory Campbell, Kenzie Upchurch and Amber Jones accounted for the Lady Cardinals' hot start in the opening quarter. The Lady Cardinal defense also forced the Lady Jumpers into 11 first-quarter turnovers.
In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Somerset sophomore Grace Bruner hit a three-pointer and scored on back-to-back layups to pull Somerset within 11 points at 22-11 with 6:14 remaining in the opening half.
Somerset's only highlight of the night came at the 3:11 mark in the second quarter when senior Addi Bowling nailed a trey from the right corner to pull Somerset within nine points at 27-18. Bowling's three-point bomb also put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career at Somerset.
However, the Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Jumpers 17 to 2 in the last three minutes of the opening half to go up 34-19. Turner connected on a free throw, Campbell sank a 15-footer, Upchurch scored on a putback, and Blevins scored on a layup to pace the Wayne County surge to close out the opening half.
Even though things were bad in the opening half for the Lady Jumpers, they got even worse in the second half.
Leading by 15 points, Wayne County stormed out to a 16 to 0 run to open the second half. Mariah Bowlin hit back-to-back three pointers, West scored on a putback, Campbell scored inside, Bowlin scored on an 'old fashion' three-point play, and Campbell scored on an 'old fashion' three-point play to put the Lady Cardinals up 50-19.
"In that first quarter, I thought we set the tone of the game defensively, but we let up a little bit in the second quarter," stated Wayne County High School girls basketball coach Mark McKinley. "Somerset got back into the game in the second quarter and started to get some confidence. But we got ourselves together at halftime and came out and had a solid third quarter."
Somerset senior Madison Garland scored three straight baskets late in the third quarter, but it didn't even put a dent in the Lady Cardinals' unsurmountable lead.
In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Wayne County's Bowlin nailed her third three-pointer of the night to put the game in 'running clock' mode at 63-27.
Wayne County had eight players in the scorebook, as junior Mallory Campbell led the way with 15 points, senior Macey Blevins scored 14 points and junior Kenzie Upchurch scored 11 points. Xaivea West led the game with 10 rebounds, while Macey Blevins had five boards and Upchurch had four boards.
"Macey Blevins does a great job for us in scoring and getting other players involved, and tonight's win was a team effort," McKinley stated. "We have a great group of young ladies on this team, and they can all contribute."
Senior Addi Bowling led the Lady Jumpers with 11 points, while senior Madison Garland added 10 points. Grace Bruner had seven rebounds, while Garland had six boards.
Wayne County out rebounded Somerset 30 to 22, while the Lady Jumpers turned the ball over 24 times to the Lady Cardinals' six turnovers.
Wayne County (4-0) will host McCreary Central on Thursday, Jan. 28 in a district match-up. Somerset (1-3) will travel across town to Pulaski County High School on Friday, Jan. 29 for their district match-up.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
WC 20 14 26 10 - 70
SHS 3 16 8 10 - 37
WAYNE COUNTY - Campbell 15, Blevins 14, Upchurch 11, Bowlin 9, Turner 6, Jones 6, West 6, Boston 3.
SOMERSET - Bowling 11, Garland 10, G. Bruner 8, Bartley 4, Barnes 2, Hurt 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.