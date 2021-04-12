Undefeated Lady Maroons blast Whitley County

It took a couple of innings for the Pulaski County High School softball team to get their bats going, but once they did the game got out of hand quickly in the Lady Maroons' 16-0 rout of Whitley County High School on Monday night.
The Lady Maroons went hitless in the first two innings, but sent 18 batters, collected 10 hits, and scored 13 runs in the third inning to blow the game wide open. Meanwhile, Pulaski County senior hurler Kaylee Strunk struck out nine batters and allowed only one hit in four shutout innings of pitching.
The Lady Maroons struggled to get their timing down in the first two innings despite stranding four base runners in those first two frames. However, in the third inning the Lady Maroons played some small ball to get the 13-run rally started.
"I was afraid we might struggle in the beginning of the game after what we had faced in our games this weekend," Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover stated. "I knew we would be a little over zealous at the plate wanting to hit every pitch thrown in there. I taught them to attack. The teams we play this year if you don't hit that first pitch you are going to be in trouble, and we found that out quick this past weekend."
"We went into this game with the same mindset, and sometimes you have got to back off," Gover stated. "I thought we did a good job adjusting to it, while it took us the third inning to do it. Once we settle in and get our timing, this team can hit for days."
In the third, Chloe Carroll and Molli Nelson had back-to-back bunt singles, and Bella Ellis singled to left field to load the bases. Vickie Countryman doubled past the left fielder to score Carroll and Nelson. Gabby Countryman singled to left field to score Allison Carrington – who was courtesy running for Ellis. Ryann Sowder drew a bases loaded walk to force in Vicky Countryman.
With the bases loaded, Riley Hull chased a low ball to hit a pop up towering shot over the right field fence for a grand slam homer. Hull's blast scored Gabbie Countryman, Sowder and Dawn Wilson.
Ellis hit a deep centerfield sac fly to score Carroll.
Vicky Countryman just missed a homer after her blast to left center hit off the top of the fence and came back down in the playing field. However, Vicky Countryman's double brought home Nelson.
Strunk singled up the middle to score Vicky Countryman. Sowder singled through the left side of the infield to plate Pinkston - courtesy running for Strunk, and Dawn Wilson singled up the middle to score Gabbie Countryman.
In the fourth inning, Ellis hit a deep blast to centerfield for a three-run homer to force a mercy-rule walk off win for the Lady Maroons. Ellis' homer scored Carroll and Nelson for the 16-0 win.
Pulaski County had a load of offensive heroes, as Bella Ellis led the way with two hits, four runs batted in and a run scored. Riley Hull had a hit, four runs batted in and one run scored.
Seventh-grader Chloe Carroll had three hits and scored three runs. Vicky Countryman had two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Gabbie Countryman had two hits, one run batted in and two runs scored.
"Kaylee Strunk is an excellent pitcher and has the hitting to go behind her; we are going to be a very tough out for anybody," Gover said. "It is a ton of fun to coach this bunch because we got eight girls in the line-up that will have home runs this year. They do it everyday in practice and once they get their timing down a lot of these girls will hit multiple homers."
Pulaski County (5-0) will travel a few blocks to play at Somerset High School on Tuesday, and then will host the Lady Jumpers on Thursday for back-to-back district games.
WC 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 1
PC 0 0 13 3 – 16 14 1
2B – Vicky Countryman 2 (PC). 3B – Carroll (PC). HR - Hull, Ellis (PC). RBI – Hull 4, Ellis 4, Vicky Countryman 3, Gabbie Countryman, Strunk, Sowder 2, Wilson (PC).
