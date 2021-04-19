Undefeated Lady Maroons shutout Casey County 

On Monday night at Pulaski, the homestanding Lady Maroons shut out the Casey County Lady Rebels in a 47th District matchup.
"Defensively and pitching, we did excellent," said Pulaski head coach Brad Gover. "I'm still waiting for the Pulaski that hit the ball the first four games of this season. We were facing really good pitching and we were hitting the ball. We were going to the plate with a purpose. We had a mission and we were following through with it. These last three games that we've played, we've just kind of went through the motions at the plate. We're doing things that are not what we do. We don't watch strikes go by, we're an aggressive team. We like to make pitchers throw our pitch and not hit their pitch. We have to get back to that."
Senior pitcher Kaylee Strunk pitched all five innings and led the shutout by only allowing two hits and firing seven strikeouts. Strunk also did not walk a single batter on the night and threw 46 strikes in 55 pitches.
Offensively, seniors Gabbie Countryman and Riley Hull and freshman Bella Ellis were the top performers for the Lady Maroons. Hull had two hits on the night, including a double, four RBI's, and a run scored. Countryman was 3-3 at the plate with two RBI's and two runs scored and Ellis had two hits and two RBI's.
After two straight outs in the bottom of the first, back to back singles by senior Molli Nelson and Ellis put the Maroons on the board. Nelson reached first on a bunt single and advanced to second on an error and Ellis sent her home with a ground ball towards second base.
In the bottom of the second, Strunk and G. Countryman got on base as Strunk walked and Countryman singled on a line drive to center field. Later, senior Dawn Wilson scored sophomore McKenzi Pinkston, who was courtesy running for Strunk, and Hull scored Countryman with a line drive single to right field. The runs put the Lady Maroons up 3-0 heading into the third.
Pulaski broke out on offense in the bottom of the third with a six run inning. First, back to back singles by Nelson and Ellis put in a fourth run with Ellis scoring Nelson. Later, G. Countryman scored freshman Cali Hannah, who was courtesy running for Vicky Countryman, to extend the lead to five.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the third, Hull nailed a line drive double to right field to score Pinkston, who was courtesy running for Strunk, and G. Countryman and Wilson who both singled earlier in the inning. 7th grader Chloe Carroll then sent Hull home with a line drive single to give the Lady Maroons a 9-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, back to back doubles by V. Countryman and Strunk pushed the Pulaski lead into double figures at ten. Then, Pinkston, who was courtesy running for Strunk, scored on a throw later in the inning.
In the top of the fifth, the Lady Maroon defense got three quick outs, two being strikeouts by Strunk, to activate the mercy rule and take an 11-0 victory.
The win advanced Pulaski to 8-0 on the season and they will be back in action tonight where they will face the Lady Rebels again, this time on the road.
"We have Casey County again tomorrow night and then this weekend we go to Frankfort and we play Central Hardin, which is a top five team in the state, then we play Scott County," said coach Gover. "If we hit like this, we're going to come back with two losses. But, with this group, we can change with the snap of a finger. They're pretty resilient and I think we have great leadership. I think we're going to bust out of it. We want to be playing our best ball at the end of the season anyway. We still have a lot of things to work on and a lot of things to correct at the plate, but we have plenty of time to do it. When we are hitting the ball, we hit it well. I have faith in them and I think they're going to come around starting tomorrow night and this weekend, and they're going to knock the cover off the ball."
CC 000 00 - 0 2 3
PC 126 2X - 11 13 1
2B - V. Countryman, Hull, Strunk (PC). RBI - Hull 4, G. Countryman 2, Ellis 2, Carroll, Strunk, Wilson (PC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.