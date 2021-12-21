Undefeated Maroons come back to down Doss

BOWLING GREEN - In the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team's 9-0 undefeated start of the 2021-22 season, the Maroons had not face a lot of adversity. But in their first-round match-up with Doss in South Warren's The Best in Hoops, Pulaski County found themselves down by nine points at halftime, and trailed by as many as 13 points in the opening half.
However, with 10 seconds left in the game and the scored tied at 75-75, Pulaski County senior Zach Travis got open on a backdoor play to score on an 'and one' play to give the Maroons the come-from-behind 78-75 win.
"At halftime we told the boys they had not seen much adversity so far this season, and now was their opportunity to see how they responded to adversity," Pulaski County High School boys basketball coach John Fraley stated. "In the second half, we put Zach (Travis) on their top scorer, who had scored 22 in the first half. Zach did a good job of containing him, we rebounded the ball well to give ourselves second chances, and Gavin Stevens hit some big shots and made some clutch rebounds in the fourth quarter."
Gavin Stevens scored 11 of his team-high 24 points in the final stanza. Cayden Lancaster scored 19 points, Zach Travis scored 17 points, and Carson Fraley scored 10 points. Caleb Sloan scored six points and Bryson Dugger scored two points.
Pulaski County (9-0) will play Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
