Undefeated Pulaski County wins The Best in Hoops

BOWLING GREEN - The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team has had a very productive week. Not only did the Maroons win four straight games en route to winning the gold championship trophy in The Best in Hoops tourney, but they took time out of their busy four-day basketball schedule to help out the western Kentucky storm victims with a nearly $8,000 donation. On Thursday, the Maroons won the holiday tournament title with a 82-46 win over Grayson County, thus upping their season record to a perfect 12-0.
Also, Pulaski County junior Cayden Lancaster, senior Zach Travis, senior Gavin Stevens, and senior Caleb Sloan were named to the all-tournament team.
In the Grayson County win, Cayden Lancaster led the Maroons with 21 points. Caleb Sloan scored 16 points. Gavin Stevens and and Jace Frye scored 10 points each. Channer Sears scored seven points, Kameryn Hargis scored five points, Zach Travis scored five points, Carson Fraley scored four points, Jaylon Wooldridge scored two points, and Ben Dalton scored two points.
Pulaski County (12-0) will return home to the PCHS gym on Monday, Dec. 27, to open play in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
