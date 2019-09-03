Undefeated Somerset girls soccer down Garrard County 2-1

The Somerset High School girls soccer team picked up a tight 2-1 win over Garrard County, on Saturday at Clara Morrow Field, to remain undefeated for the season.
After a scoreless first half and a seriously injured Garrard County player, the score was tied at 0-0 between the two 12th Region teams.
In the 65th minute, senior Jocelyn May put the Lady Jumpers up 1-0 off a free kick.
Two minutes later, senior Samantha Wesley put Somerset up 2-0.
Garrard County scored in the 77th minute.
Somerset (5-0) will host Danville on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Al l"A" 12th Region Tournament.
