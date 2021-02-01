Undefeated Wayne County holds off Lady Warriors

The 12th Region's best two girls basketball teams met up at the Wigwam on Monday for a district match-up, as undefeated Wayne County came away with the 64-58 win over Southwestern.
The 48th District match-up was a game of runs with eight lead changes and both teams led by as many as seven points in different stages of the game. Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, they fell behind in the final quarter and could not bounce back to retake the lead.
Southwestern freshman Kinsley Molden scored an 'old fashion' three-point play to tie the game at 47-47 with 6:15 left in the contest. However, Lady Cardinals' Macey Blevins nailed a three-pointer, Jade Turner hit a 15-foot bank shot, Kenzie Upchurch hit two free throws and scored on a putback to give Wayne County a 56-49 lead with 3:49 left in the game.
A good part of the fourth quarter, the Lady Warriors tried to rattle the Wayne County offense with a full-court trap defense. The trap did give the Lady Cardinals some problems with a coupe of turnovers, but Wayne County was able to beat the trap and score some easy baskets under the basket in the closing minutes of the game.
"Our kids do a good job of looking up the floor in trap situations," stated Wayne County High School girls basketball coach Mark McKinley. "Our spacing was pretty good, but we got a little rattle in the late stages of the game. Southwestern is a solid team and a solid program, and anytime you come her to play you are going to get their best."
Wayne County's Kenzie Upchurch was the recipient of those Lady Cardinals' press-breaking underneath baskets, as the junior scored her team's final 12 points of the game - four inside baskets and four free throws.
"We brought the house on the press and it burned us on the backside for 6 or 8 points late in the game," Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "We got into a position where we are down 5 or 6 and we just had to bring it. This will be some good film to work on moving forward where I can manage these games better in the late stages."
Upchurch scored 13 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to vault the Lady Cardinals to their seventh straight win of the season. Upchurch missed five free throws and only managed one point in the opening half, but the junior came up big in the final period hitting all four of her free throws in the final stanza.
"We talk about adversity and playing through adversity," McKinley stated. "We kept our composure just like we did at Mercer County, and it paid off today."
The two teams played near dead even for most of the first half, with a 11-11 knotted score at the end of the first stanza and the Lady Warriors holding a slight 26-23 lead at intermission after Kinsley Molden nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key to close out the first half.
Wayne County opened the second half with a small run when Mariah Bolin nailed a trey and Turner scored on a layup to give the Lady Cards a 28-26 lead.
But the Lady Warriors responded and put together their best run of the game to go up 35-28. The Southwestern nine-point run was set up by a Marissa Loveless inside basket, four made free throws by Molden, and a three-pointer by Ayden Smiddy.
Wayne County's Blevins scored inside and Mallory Campbell nailed a trey to pull the Lard Cards within two at 35-33. Southwestern's Kaylee Young bombed a trey from the top of the key to put the Lady Warriors up 38-33 with 3:33 left in the third.
Wayne County's Blevins scored three points on an 'and-one' play, Amber Jones hit back-to-back three-point bombs, and Blevins hit a trey to put the Lady Cards up 45-38 with less than a minute left in the third. Southwestern's Payton Acey hit two free throws and scored an inside basket to close the Lady Cards' lead to 46-42 at the end of the third period.
"I thought Wayne County's senior experience paid off there towards the end of the game," Coach Molden stated. "I really let my team down, and I feel like I could have done a better job of managing my line-ups late in the game. I told my team that it was my fault, but I will work hard and do a better job next time."
Southwestern senior point guard Alexa Smiddy did play in the game. Smiddy leads the Lady Warriors with a 14.4 points per game.
Meanwhile, Wayne County upped their record to a perfect 7-0. The two teams will meet up again in two weeks, and will more than likely play again in the 48th District Tournament.
"I expect to see Southwestern again in the district and maybe the region," McKinley stated. "Southwestern is a top-notch program and Coach Molden does a great job here."
After a triple-double on Saturday, Western Kentucky University signee Macey Blevins scored a game-high 18 points and hit three treys. Blevins completed a double-double with 12 rebounds. Kenzie Upchurch scored 14 points and had six boards. Mallory Campbell scored 12 points and also had six boards.
Freshmen Kinsley Molden and Payton Acey led the Lady Warriors with 13 points each. Molden hit two treys and was a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line. Acey had nine rebounds and was a perfect 4-for-4 at the charity stripe.
Southwestern (8-3) will host Pulaski County High School on Friday, Feb. 5, at the Wigwam. Wayne County (7-0) will travel to East Jessamine High School on Saturday, Feb. 6.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.