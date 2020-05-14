Underrated, Unexpected, Unprecedented, Undefeated and Unforgettable  

In only their third year of existence, the Science Hill Middle School volleyball soared to unparalleled heights this past season. The Yellowjackets finished up the season with a perfect 22-0 record, which included two invitational tournament wins - Science Hill Invitational and the Lindsey Wilson College Invitational.
The Yellowjackets had 27 players in their volleyball program from grades sixth through eighth. The Science Hill volleyball program said farewell to 12 departing eighth graders.
"This group of young ladies has been simply incredible," stated Science Hill volleyball coach Kelli Wilson. "I've never coached a group that had so much heart and drive to improve. They truly pushed and challenged each other daily. They set goals for themselves and they worked relentlessly to reach them. We never expected an undefeated season, but once I saw the girls on the court together and how much their work over the off season had paid off, and how much they hated the idea of losing, I thought…..maybe. Of course I didn't tell the girls that. I didn't want to put any pressure on them. Our motto has always been to be better today than you were yesterday. That's all I expected from them."
Science Hill had eight players in the regular line-up, seven of them being eighth graders. Maggie Holt (Setter), Emma Foster (Middle), Maleah Young (Outside), Alli Hawk (Middle), Sarah Hasty (Middle), Kylie Whitaker (Outside) and Jaz Shadoan (Libero) will all move on to the high school level next season with only Whitney King (Setter) returning.
Maggie Holt can play any position on the court and do so very well. She is going to be a weapon for any team. Jaz Shadoan came of ACL surgery that put her off her seventh-grade season, but rebounded to become one of the best Liberos around.
"It got to the point that practicing against our B team wasn't pushing them enough. They weren't growing like I wanted," Wilson stated. "So I recruited some of my former players that play at the Varsity level at surrounding high schools to come in. At first the high school girls were like, 'Hey Coach, you want us to take it easy on them?' I just laughed. They quickly learned that what these girls lacked in experience they made up for in heart. While our A Team never beat the high school players, they sure made it a close, hard fought battle. And those battles are what, in my opinion, made the difference in our season. These girls gained confidence that they could compete with quality athletes…..even if we are from a small school."
"Being undefeated was a huge accomplishment for this team," Wilson continued. "I mean, we are Science Hill, no one really expects us to be able to complete with big county schools in athletics, right? Our entire middle school (6-8) only has 133 students and only 62 of those are girls. But we did compete, and better yet we dominated. I'm so proud of these athletes and I hope that they continue to have the opportunity to grow and contribute at the high school level. They are so coachable and are not afraid of hard work. Their record this year proves they can hang with anyone and I'm confident their high school coaches will not care what color jersey they wore in middle school once they see their skills and positive attitudes on the court."
The Yellowjackets were led in stats by Maggie Holt -Attacking- 92% with 76 Kills, Assists Percentage 96% with 66 Assists, Serving - 90% with 90 Aces, 56 Digs; Whitney King - Attacking 93% with 17 Kills, Assists Percentage 91% with 67 Assists; Emma Foster - 36 Kills, 37 Aces; Kylie Whitaker - 35 Kills, 61 Aces, 63 Digs; Maleah Young - 35 Kills, 26 Aces, 51 Digs; and Jaz Shadoan - 26 Aces, 59 Digs.
"This season has not only taught me how to become mentally stronger, but physically stronger," stated eighth-grader Sarah Hasty. "I was pushed to get out of my comfort zone and I couldn't have been more thankful to have an amazing coach and teammates to help me."
"This season helped me understand what volleyball really is…not just a game, but a team," said eighth-grader Maggie Holt. "The difference is a game you can always get over, but a team you never forget."
"These seasons as a Lady Jacket volleyball player has taught me to understand what a team is and be thankful that you get to play volleyball and be on that court and never give up," stated eighth-grader Jaz Shadoan.
