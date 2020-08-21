United Way hosts 35th annual Golf Scramble

United Way of South Central Kentucky held their 35th annual Golf Scramble on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with sixteen teams participating. The golf scramble proved to be a successful event, even in light of the pandemic. This year’s fundraising proceeds totaled $11,625 to benefit the United Way of South Central Kentucky.
This year’s first place team was sponsored by Prairie Farms – pictured left to right: Robert Jones, Todd Wood, Aaron Barnett and Greg Blevins. Second place team was Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Center and third place went to South Kentucky RECC.
The board, staff and volunteers would like to thank all the hole sponsors and businesses throughout the community who helped to make this event a success.
About United Way of South Central Kentucky
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. On a worldwide level, United Way is supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year and is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. The United Way of South Central Kentucky services ten counties and supports twenty-seven agencies, helping more than 71,000 individuals each year. For more information about United Way of South Central Kentucky, please follow us on Facebook @UWSCKY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.