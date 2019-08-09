United Way of South Central Kentucky hosts 34th annual Golf Scramble 

The United Way of South Central Kentucky's 34th Annual Golf Scramble was held Wednesday, August 7, at Eagle's Nest Country Club. Eighteen teams showed their support for local charities by raising money to benefit the 27 health and human service agencies in the 10-county Lake Cumberland area which United Way serves. The tournament, open to all area golfers, added $14,510 to the 2019/2020 United Way Campaign.
The Prairie Farms team of Todd Wood, Rob Jones, Larry Anderson and Gavin Smith was first in the event. The foursome earned a $400 Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop gift certificate and trophies.
Danville Office Equipment team of Shane Bertram, Dustin Jones, Jason Mayfield and Josh Bell placed second in the scramble. They won a $200 Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop gift certificate.
Lake Cumberland District Boy Scouts team of Delaney Stephens, George Flynn, Matt Salmons and Justin Moore were third in the scramble. They won a $100 Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop gift certificate.
Twenty-one area businesses sponsored holes on the course and the following golfers won the hole contests:
Justin Moore - $50 gift certificate to Somerset Cinemas 8 from Eagle Realty and Development.
Russell Jones- $50 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Corey McGlothlin - $25 gift card to Texas Roadhouse from United Cumberland Bank.
Josh McGlothlin - $35 gift certificate to Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop from Barry Daulton, CPA.
Jeremiah Purcell - $35 gift certificate to Backyard Burgers.
Zach Willis - $25 gift certificate to Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop from Gorilla-Lift.
Dustin Jones - Gift from Citizen's National Bank.
Jim Johnson - $200 gift certificate to Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop from Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships.
Matt Salmons- $50 gift certificate to Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop from Cumberland Security Bank.
Zach Willis - $25 VISA gift card from BB&T.
Corey McGlothlin - Golf umbrella with MBC logo from Monticello Banking Company.
Johnny Barnett - Polo & $100 gift certificate to Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop from Somerset Hardwood Flooring.
Joel Hensley - $25 gift certificate to Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop from State Farm Chad Smallwood
Justin Moore - $25 Visa gift card from First Southern National Bank.
Matt Salmons - $50 Walmart gift card from TTAI.
Matt Salmons - $25 gift card from South Kentucky RECC.
Lunch was provided by Hardee's South at light #22 and Buffalo Wings & Rings. Other sponsors included: Hendrickson, Weichert, Realtors Ford Brothers Auctioneers, Baxter's Coffee, Mark A. Wilden, CFP, CIMA, CRPC of Merrill Lynch, Team Modern, Commonwealth Journal, Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, Eagle Realty & Development, LLC., Forcht Broadcasting and iHeartRadio. Other food was provided by Southern Belle/Prairie Farms and Team Modern. Raffle prizes were donated by Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Bethany House Abuse Shelter, Kingsford, Hendrickson, City of Somerset, Culver's, Baxter's Coffee, Kmart, JCPenney, Eagle's Nest Country Club Pro Shop, Somerset Country Club, South Kentucky RECC, Sports Den, Toyotetsu (TTAI).
United Way also expressed thanks to Tim Hezlep of Eagles Nest Country Club and his staff, Jessica Sharpe and Lauren Price golf tournament co-chairs, all the volunteers who made this event possible and all the golfers who participated.
