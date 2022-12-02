LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — It won’t be official until Sunday’s announcement of bowl assignments, but Louisville’s football team is headed to Boston’s Fenway Park to play next-door neighbor Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17, according to The Athletic and other sources. Kickoff will be 11 a.m. on ESPN.
The two teams will be renewing a 52-game rivalry that began in 1929 and was noted for the Keg of Nails trophy that goes to the winner of the game. U of L has won the last two meetings in 2012 (34-31) and 2013 (31-24) — both in overtime — but UC leads the series 30-22-1.
The two teams met regularly from 1996-2004 as members of Conference USA before U of L left to join the Big East Conference. Cincinnati joined the American Athletic Conference in 2014. Next season the Bearcats will move to the Big 12, along with Houston and UCF from the AAC.
UC finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including 6-2 in the ACC for third place. After six years with the Bearcats, head coach Luke Fickell was hired Sunday by Wisconsin and cornerbacks/special teams coach Kerry Coombs, 61, was named interim coach to lead UC in its bowl game. Coombs was defensive coordinator at Ohio State under Urban Meyer and coached defensive backs for the Tennessee Titans for one season.
U of L will be playing in its third bowl in four seasons under coach Scott Satterfield. U of L defeated Mississippi State 38-28 in the 2019 Music City Bowl in Nashville and lost to Air Force Academy 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas last season. The Cards bounced back from a 2-3 start this year to win five of their last seven games and finish 7-5, including 4-4 for fourth place in the ACC Atlantic Division.
EVANS TO ENTER NFL DRAFT--UofL running back Tiyon Evans announced on Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after just one season with the Cards.
A transfer from Tennessee, Evans was UofL’s best running back when he was healthy, but he missed five games with an injury, including the season-ending loss at Kentucky. Evans was the Cards’ second-leading running back with 525 yards, six touchdowns and a team-best 6.3 yards per carry.
His two best games were against Wake Forest when he ran for 106 yards and a 52-yard TD, and 126 yards with a 71-yard TD against James Madison.
TRANSFER PORTAL--Freshman offensive lineman Max Cabana became the seventh UofL player to enter the transfer portal, joining running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, cornerback Derrick Edwards, safety Nicario Harper, and linebacker KJ Cloyd.
The NCAA introduced the transfer portal on Oct. 15, 2018, providing athletes with a way to explore their options. Players do not need to ask permission from their coaching staff in order to transfer, they merely need to request that compliance enter their name. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.
A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal. There were 2,646 FBS players who entered the portal during the 2020-21 transfer cycle, up from 1,692 in 2019-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.