Vanessa Carl becomes first Jumper to sign a lacrosse college scholarship

Submitted Photo
Somerset High School senior Vanessa Carl signed to play women's lacrosse at Asbury University. Carl became the school's first student athlete to ever sign an athletic scholarship in the sport of lacrosse. Carl picked the sport up as a middle schooler in Berea, and continued to play on a lacrosse travel team the last four years. On hand for Vanessa Carl's historic lacrosse signing was, front row from left, Daniel Carl, Vanessa Carl, Stella Carl, and Tabitha Carl; back row from left, Jeff Wesley, Kevin Burkett, and Gwynne Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.