Vaught named SAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week

ATLANTA - The Southern Athletic Association released its weekly awards for track and field earlier today and Centre sophomore JP Vaught took home the league's Men's Track Athlete of the Week award for meets held through Mar. 7.
Former Southwestern High School track and field standout JP Vaught had a fabulous start to his outdoor track campaign this past weekend at the Victor Icebreaker Duals hosted by Berry. JP finished first place in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes with times of 10.74 and 21.25, respectively. Vaught's 200 time broke Chris Bastien's program record that had stood since 1980, one of the oldest records in program history. As of Mar. 9, Vaught is ranked first in all of NCAA Division III in both the 100m and 200m.
In high school, Vaught claimed two Class AAA state track titles, was named the Commonwealth Journal Track Athlete of the Year two times (2016 and 2017), and was named to five consecutive CJ All-County Track Teams.
In his sophomore season, Vaught won two individual Class AAA state titles. Vaught won the state 100-meter dash with a 10.81 clocking, and he came back to smoke the 200-meter field with a winning time of 21.33. Vaught's 2017 state meet performance was historic at the local level, as well as the state level. Not only did Vaught join a prestigious short list of sophomore track athletes who have won double state track titles in the same day, but he became the school's first male athlete to win a state title in any sport.
In 2019, Vaught finished state runner-up in the 400-meter dash and helped lead his Warrior 800-meter relay team to a state runner-up finish. Vaught was clocked in a school record time of 48.51 in his runner-up state meet 400-meter performance.
The Centre track and field teams will return to action on Mar. 19-20 with the Rhodes Invite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.