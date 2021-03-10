Vaught named SAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week

Submitted Photo

Centre sophomore JP Vaught took home the league's Men's Track Athlete of the Week award for meets held through Mar. 7. Vaught had a fabulous start to his outdoor track campaign this past weekend at the Victor Icebreaker Duals hosted by Berry. JP finished first place in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes with times of 10.74 and 21.25, respectively. Vaught's 200 time broke Chris Bastien's program record that had stood since 1980.