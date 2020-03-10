Vaught qualifies for NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships

ADA, Ohio - Centre freshman JP Vaught competed in the Polar Bear Last Chance Qualifier at Ohio Northern in an attempt to earn a bid in next week's NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, and he did it in a big way, qualifying for two events with a pair of school record times.
Vaught, who was already ranked in the top 20 nationally in the indoor 60m, further cemented his status among the nation's fastest by breaking his own record with a time of 6.89.
In addition to the new record in the 60, Vaught also raced in the 200m and once again broke his previous record, posting a time of 22.11. At the end of last night's last chance meets, Vaught was ranked 12th in the 60m and 15th in the 200m, both well within the top 20 that automatically qualify nationals.
Vaught joins national champion Chrys Jones '11 as the only Centre freshmen to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Last week in the Fred Wilt Invitational at Anderson University, Vaught set a new program record in the 60-meter race with a time of 6.91. In addition to the new school record, Vaught's time currently ranks 13th in all of Division III and also represented the mark required to earn an invite to the NCAA Indoor Championships last season.
Vaught will compete in NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Mar. 13-14.
Vaught is a former two-time KHSAA state champion for the Southwestern High School track team.
