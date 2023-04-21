Brooke Vinovich Megargel was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Mackies at Union College on Saturday April 15, 2023. She was a member of the 2007 Union Volleyball team that had the best record in school history. The following year they then went to the opening game of the NCAA.
Vinovich started all four years she played at Union, winning the AAC Conference two of those four years. She joined the 1,000-point club during her junior season at Union College.
Vinovich was a 2006 graduate of Pulaski County where she played varsity four years. During her junior and senior years, she was named the Commonwealth Journal's All-County Volleyball Player of the Year.
Beginning in 1986, the Union College Department of Athletics began recognizing individuals for their athletic exploits and contributions to the school and athletic program(s) in the Athletic Hall of Fame. Union expanded the Hall of Fame in 2008 to include teams who achieve great feats and are recognized as Teams of Distinction.
In 2017, the celebration became known as The Mackies. This event is held each spring and not only honors the Hall of Fame inductees but also our senior student-athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.