For the first time since 2017, the Somerset Briar Jumpers and the Southwestern Warriors met in the regular season. The Briar Jumpers won the last regular season meeting. Both teams had quite the crowd for the cross-town rival game and it certainly did not disappoint. With the game close in the final inning, a heroic finish for the Jumpers allowed them to defeat Southwestern by a single run 4-3.
The Southwestern Warriors started the game with Braden Morrow and finished with Jonas Gallagher. Braden Morrow pitched three innings. Morrow faced sixteen batters, pitched 46 strikes for sixty-six pitches and had four strikeouts. Morrow allowed seven hits, allowed two runs and one error. Jonas Gallagher pitched three innings. Gallagher faced 17 batters, pitched 44 strikes for 77 pitches and four strikeouts. Morrow allowed six hits, two runs, two errors and one walk.
Raygan New would start at pitcher for the Briar Jumpers. He pitched five innings and had fourteen strikeouts. New only allowed three hits, two runs and no walks. New faced 22 batters and pitched 60 strikes for 90 pitches total. Isaiah Lewis closed the game and only allowed one hit, one run and had one strike out of his eight batters.
Bryce Abbot had his double in the bottom of the first inning bringing in a runner for his first RBI. Isaiah Lewis had his first RBI in the bottom of the second inning hitting to right field bringing home Connor Phelps, giving Somerset a 2-0 lead.
New had a big third inning on the mound for Somerset, striking out all three batters he faced.
It wasn’t until the fifth inning until the Warriors found some groove on the offensive side of the plate, albeit from some errors by Somerset. After two strikeouts from New to begin the top of the frame, a throwing error by the Jumpers allowed the first run to come home from Southwestern, that being Hunter Lewis. Jonas Gallagher then scored after a dropped third strike resulted in a passed ball, giving him the opportunity to come home from third base and tying up the game at 2-2.
Fast forward to the top of the seventh and final inning, Lewis found himself on base again following another passed ball and Gallagher too was on base following a single to right field. The Warriors then found their first lead of the ball game on an RBI sacrifice fly from Caleb Ramsey. The Jumpers then only had three outs to at least get a run to tie the game back up.
Just as it seemed hope was fading, it was right back for Somerset as Griffin Loy singled in the infield. Blake Abbott then produced an RBI double to center field to tie the ball game up at 3-3 with no outs, with the Jumpers now having a chance to walk-off the Warriors.
Josh Gross stepped to the plate with one out and had the biggest hit of the ball game, as he sent a pitch to the wall for a walk-off single to end the game and give his team a 4-3 win over Southwestern.
The Briar Jumpers improved to 4-7 on the season. The Warriors fall to 4-6 on the season. Both teams showed promise in their play tonight. The Warriors will travel to Taylor County for the Taylor County Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic the week of spring break. The Briar Jumpers are away at Garrard County Friday night at 6 p.m.
