Walker Stephens grand slams Dodgers to win

Here is a look at the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken baseball over the past week.
Dodgers 12, White Sox 4
Walker Stephens hit a grand slam homer, batted 2-for-2, drove in five runs and scored two runs in the Dodgers' 12-4 win over the White Sox on Tuesday. In the Dodger's seven-run second inning, Stephens homered over the left field fence to bring home Ben Hampton, Chase Farmer, and Gage Gregory. Stephens also picked up the win on the mound in three innings of work.
For the Dodgers, Ben Hampton went 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored two runs. Chase Farmer had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Eyan Phelps had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. The Dodgers upped their record to 4-0.
For the White Sox, Chase Easterly drove in two runs, while Kamden Measel drove in a run and scored two runs.
Red Sox 4, Braves 0
Connor Roberts was a 'one-man show' in the Red Sox's 4-0 win over the Braves. Roberts pitched a complete four-inning shutout, giving up only three hits and striking out eight Braves batters. At the plate, Roberts had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.
Also for the Red Sox, Bryson Stevens batted 2-for-2 and drove in a run. For the Braves, Will Adams, Maddox Shearer, and Reno Scott all had hits. The Red Sox upped their record to a perfect 4-0.
Reds 3, White Sox 2
Down 2-1 going into their final at-bats, the Reds' Kade Hargis and Isaiah Hensley both came home on White Sox's errors to pick up the walk-off 3-2 win.
The low-scoring affair was controlled by excellent pitching from both teams. The Reds Caleb Shipp recorded five strikeouts and picked up the win in a complete game of three innings of work. For the Whit Sox, Quinn Weddle pitched two no-hit innings and struck out three batters.
Despite scoring three runs, the Reds' Kade Hargis had their only base hit. For the White Sox, Edgar Rameriz batted a perfect 2-for-2, and drove in two runs.
Reds 15, White Sox 1
After a 3-2 nail-bitter game on Tuesday, the Reds pounded out 16 hits in a lopsided 15-1 win over the White Sox.
Offensively for the Reds, Caleb Shipp batted 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored four runs. Kade Hargis had a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored three runs. Jackson Brockman went 2-for-2, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Caleb Todd and Preston Turpen both had a pair of hits.
On the mound for the Reds, Isaiah Hensley pitched three shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out three batters.
For the White Sox, Carter Stapp, Chase Easterly, Dylan Wesley and Edgar Rameriz all had one hit each.
MINOR LEAGUE
In minor league action, the Mets downed the Red Sox 6-3 and the Marlins downed the Reds 8-5 last Thursday. On Tuesday, the Marlins downed the Mets 10-8, and the Reds downed the Red Sox 11-6.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
