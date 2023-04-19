After 13 seasons guiding the Southwestern High School boys soccer program, Sean McBride has resigned his coaching position to spend more time with family.
"I have decided to resign my position as boys soccer coach at Southwestern," McBride said in a statement last week. "I have a daughter that is a freshman and is heavily involved in volleyball, both on the school and travel teams. I missed almost all of her games this past school year due to soccer commitments. I could not, in good conscience, miss any more of her games and activities."
McBride also stated that he hoped to be back coaching in some capacity in the future.
Not only did McBride spend 13 years coaching on the Southwestern boys soccer sidelines, he also coached the Southern Middle School boys soccer program each spring. McBride's commitment to building his own feeder program paid dividends for him at the varsity level.
McBride led Southwestern to a 12th Region Tournament title in 2018 and led the program to the KHSAA State Tournament for only the third time in program history. McBride led the Warriors to a program best 10 straight 48th District Tournament titles from 2012 to 2021.
During his 13 years at the helm, McBride collected 118 wins and guided the Warriors to three straight 12th Region Tournament semifinal appearances.
"Coaching has been such an awesome experience for me," McBride stated. "It reignited my love for a sport that's been a part of my whole life."
In a statement to his fellow coaches, McBride stated, "I want to thank all of you for your willingness to regularly schedule us. We all don't get enough thanks for the time away from family and the effort we each put into this. I wish each of you the best of luck. Hopefully, I'll be coaching against all of you in a few years."
