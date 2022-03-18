Warrior Invitational to be staged at SHS on Saturday

The Warrior Invitational, hosted by Southwestern High School track program, will be staged on a new venue on Saturday. With Southwestern's football field and track under repair for refurbishment, the Warrior Invitational will be staged at Somerset's Joan Spurlock Track complex this season.
The Warrior Invitational will also kick off the 2022 high school outdoor track season. On the heels on one of the best local track seasons in recent history, this year is sure to be another great year.
Last season, the Somerset girls track team completed back-to-back Class A state runner-up team titles and earned four individual state championship titles (three by Kendall Burgess and one by Madison Garland). Meanwhile, the Pulaski County girls track team took home a Class AAA second runner-up state trophy and three event state titles (one by Maddy Dunn, and two state relay titles by Dunn, Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin and Abbee Coomer).
Heading the lest of top returning track athletes will include Somerset's Grayson Turner and Emily Ham.
Grayson Turner was a one-man show for the Somerset boys track teams last year. Turner placed third in the Class A state in both the 100 meters and the 110 hurdles and was state runner-up in the long jump.
Turner won two KTCCCA indoor state titles in the long jump and triple jump, and placed third in the 60-meter hurdles and the 200 meters.
Emily Ham already has won an indoor KTCCCA state title in the triple jump and an indoor state runner-up title in the 60meter hurdles. Performing in the shadows of former Lady Jumpers five-time state champion Kendall Burgess, Ham placed third in the Class A state meet in the triple jump and was region runner-up in the same event.
Besides the long jump and the triple jump events, Ham will be used in the 400 meters, and the 110-hurdles. Ham placed third in the region in the 400 meters
Pulaski County sophomore Abbe Coomer will be looked upon to take up the slack left behind by graduating state champion Maddy Dunn. Coomer is the only returning sprinter from the Lady Maroons' state champion 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay teams. Coomer placed fourth in the 100 meters in last year's Class AAA region.
Pulaski County junior Clint Woods will be looked upon to do big things for the Pulaski County boys program. Woods won a Class AAA region title in the 100 meters last year and was region runner-up in the 200 meters. Woods placed fifth in the region high jump. Woods placed fourth in the 60 meters at the KTCCCA indoor state championships.
Pulaski County junior Alex Cundiff placed fourth in the region in the 800 meters. Sophomore Maggie Holt was region runner-ip in the 300 hurdles. Sophomore Lexi Lawless placed fourth in the region in the discus and was third in the state in the indoor shot put. Junior Kannon Cundiff was third in the region in the 800 meters.
Southwestern junior Bekah Clark placed third in the Class AAA Region in the 400 meters. Senior Kate Golden placed fifth in the region 800 meters and seventh in the 1600 meters. Freshman AJ Perrin placed fourth in the region pole vault event.
Southwestern junior Caleb Perrin is the returning Class AAA Region 800-meter champion. Senior Trevor Hansen had solid regional meet finishes in the 800 meters, 1600 meters and 3200 meters. Junior Preston Frost placed second in the region 300 hurdles. Junior Kaden Hewitt placed fourth in the region high jump and fifth in the triple jump.
Somerset senior Lucy McArthur was Class A region runner-up in the 1600 meters, placed third in the 3200 meters, third in the pole vault, and placed fourth in the 800 meters. Sophomore Grace Burgess paced third in the region high jump and sixth in the long jump.
Somerset sophomore Guy Bailey was Class A region runner-up in the 300 hurdles and placed sixth in the 100 meters. Junior Jesse Zaragoza was region runner-up in the 400 meters and placed fourth in the region 200 meters. Junior Daniel Richardson placed fifth in the region in both the high jump and the triple jump.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
