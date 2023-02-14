On Saturday, January 21, the SWHS boy's basketball team welcomed players and coaches from Burnside and Nancy High Schools into the Warrior Family. Both schools closed their doors in 1981 and merged with Pulaski County High School. Over 50 team members were recognized, including two that graduated from their prospective school in 1948.
Southwestern High School wants to thank the Nancy and Burnside alumni for their attendance and participation in such a momentous event– we are thrilled to have you join our Warrior Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.