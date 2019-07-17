Warrior Tanner McBryde signs with Lindsey Wilson

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Southwestern High School senior Tanner McBryde signed to play baseball at Lindsey Wilson College. McBryde had a .312 batting average this past spring, hit eight doubles, two home runs, drove in 27 runs and scored 30 runs. On hand for Tanner McBryde's signing to Lindsey Wilson was, front row from left, Betty McBryde, Tanner McBryde, and Melissa McBryde; back row from left, Alex Eaton, Robbie McBryde, and Riley McBryde.