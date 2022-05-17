Warriors advance into 48th District Championship

Starting off their journey in the 2022 post-season, the Southwestern Warriors traveled to Wayne County to face off with the McCreary Central Raiders in the 48th district tournament semi-finals. Southwestern, in particular, had a great turnout of fans, with some fans being extremely rowdy throughout making it a great atmosphere for a 7 PM first pitch. Southwestern defeated the Raiders 15-1 and 17-0 in the 2 games they played against each other in the regular season, however, McCreary Central finished with more wins than the Warriors, indicating this may turn out to be a barn-burner. Both teams went with their aces in this important match-up, with the winning earning a date with top of the district Wayne County Wednesday night and also earning a birth in the 12th region tournament. Southwestern sent out Wyatt Morgan on the mound, while McCreary Central sent out Kaleb Ellis to counter. It was a close game after 3 innings, with Southwestern only out in front 1-0. An insane 5th inning would see Southwestern score 6 runs to put them 1 run away from earning the run rule victory, before a walk-off double by Jonah Brock in the sixth inning would score the winning runs, with Southwestern winning 11-1 in 6 innings.
The first batter up for the Raiders in the top of the first inning would line out to the pitcher, before the following batter would strike out to give Morgan his 1st strikeout of the ball game. Maddux McKinney would be the first base runner of the game after drawing a walk, with Carson McKinney then following him up with a double to center field to put 2 runners in scoring position for the visiting team on the scoreboard. Morgan would regain composure and throw his 2nd strikeout of the evening to retire the side and avoid any runs coming home. Kolton Durham would lead-off the bottom of the inning with an infield single to get the Warriors started. The next batter would be out on a bunt, with the lone base runner being thrown out at 3rd base to turn the double play for McCreary Central. After Jayce Gager would reach base on a walk, he would be thrown out trying to steal 2nd base to end the inning with no runs scored for either team.
Morgan would lock in on the mound in the top of the second, retiring 3 straight Raiders to get to the bottom of the frame in a hurry and in addition would throw his 3rd strikeout of the ball game. Following the lead batter lining out to 1st base for Southwestern, Caleb Ramsey would reach base following an infield single. He would be the only Warrior to reach base here, however, as Ellis would throw his first strikeout of the game to retire the next batter and would get the lone base runner out at 2nd base to retire the side.
Keegan Musgrove would start off the top of the third with an infield single for McCreary Central and Brady Corder would draw a walk after to put 2 runners on base for the Raiders with no outs. An infield fly out by the next batter would turn into a double play after the infielder threw the lead runner out at 2nd base. Corder would then steal 2nd base with Maddux McKinney drawing a walk to put 2 base runners aboard once again. The following batter would line out to end the trouble for the Warriors, however. Although the first 2 batters for Southwestern would be out to start out the bottom of the frame, Gager would launch a deep shot to right field for a double, putting him in scoring position. Southwestern would be able to strike first, as Durham would be able to launch a shot to deep left field, good enough for an RBI triple and give the Warriors the 1-0 lead. Durham would be stranded on 3rd base though, as the next batter would strike out for Ellis' 2nd strikeout of the evening.
It would be 3 batters up and 3 batters down once again in the top of the fourth, as Morgan and the Warriors would be able to clutch up and once again prevent any base runners from making it aboard, including Morgan getting his 4th strikeout of the day. It would be deja vu in the home-half of the inning, as the first 2 Southwestern batters would be out relatively quickly before Ramsey would launch a single to left field to give the Warriors some elbow room in the inning. Following a steal of 2nd base by Ramsey, Ben Howard would hit the ball to center field, deep enough for an RBI single and increasing the Southwestern lead to 2-0. Brock would then hit a double to center field, with Cameron Shipp coming on to pinch run for the catcher, and then McCreary Central had seen enough, with Carson McKinney coming in to pitch in relief at this point. Hunter Lewis would then strikeout but would reach base following a wild pitch, with 1 run coming home on the wild pitch. The next batter would fly out to center field to end the 4th inning, with Southwestern up 3-0.
After the first batter up for the Raiders in the top of the fifth would line out in the infield, Musgrove would strike a single to center field to give McCreary Central a base runner with 1 out. The Warriors would have a great play from Jonas Gallagher following this, as he would catch a fly out by the next batter in center field, before throwing the ball perfectly to 1st base to catch the runner tagging up, turning the double play and retiring the side. Durham would start off the bottom of the 5th with a single to center field. Both Gallagher and Tyler Pumphrey would draw walks after this to load up the bases for Southwestern. Morgan would then step up to the plate and he would launch a shot to right field, giving him a 2 RBI double for his effort (although a runner was thrown out at home plate for the first out of the half-inning) and making the lead for the Warriors sit at 5-0. Ramsey would then hit another single, this one to center field (and then subsequently stealing 2nd base), before Howard would draw another walk to load up the bases once again. Brock would then hit an RBI single to center field to give the Warriors their 6th run of the game, with a throwing error following this up to score the 7th run of the ball game. Lewis would make perfect contact with the ball for a 2 RBI double (even though the game-winning run would be thrown out at 3rd base), putting the lead at 9-0 for Southwestern, sitting just 1 run away from the run rule. After a walk was issued to Gager, McCreary Central made another pitching change, turning the ball over to Maddux McKinney. Gager would steal 2nd base before Maddux McKinney would strike out the first batter he faced, finally retiring the Warriors and ending the 5th inning.
Austin West would start off the top of the sixth inning by drawing a walk for the Raiders, giving them a sense of life with a base runner aboard with no outs. Gallagher would once again make a great throw following catching a fly out, turning the double play by catching the runner on 1st tagging up. Carson McKinney would then manage to hit a single to left field to give McCreary Central a base runner once again. Ellis would draw a 2-out walk to put 2 runners on base before yet another walk was issued to Ranzy Vanover to load up the bases and put the Warriors in a bit of a pickle. Following the walk being issued, a throwing error would score the first run of the game for the Raiders as Carson McKinney would be able to steal home plate. Southwestern went with a new pitcher to try to get out of the jam, turning to Travis Burton. Burton would be able to get the Warriors out of the jam successfully, forcing the next batter to line out and retiring the side without any more runs coming home. Gallagher would draw a walk to begin the bottom of the 6th before stealing 2 straight bases to reach 3rd base with no outs on the board. Pumphrey would also draw a walk to put runners on the corners (the 2 runs needed for the win) for Southwestern. Pumphrey would then steal 2nd base to reach scoring position before Maddux McKinney would score his 2nd strikeout of the game on the following batter. Ramsey would draw yet another walk to load up the bases for the Warriors with only one out and the fans were calling for the walk-off at this point. Maddux McKinney would strike out his 3rd batter of his appearance to give Southwestern only one out to work with. Brock would then stride up to bat and would launch a ball high into the air into left field, the Raiders wouldn't be able to field it, giving Brock the walk-off 2 RBI double. As Brock would reach 2nd base, the game would be over, as Southwestern would defeat McCreary Central 11-1 in 6 innings due to the run rule being activated. The Warriors have now clinched a birth into the 12th Region tournament. After the up-and-down year that they have had, a tremendous accomplishment!
The Warriors will be back in action on Wednesday night back at Wayne County, as they take on the hosting Wayne County Cardinals (20-9) for the 48th district championship, with first pitch scheduled for 7 PM.
