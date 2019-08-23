Warriors' Albright, Noyola punish Glasgow

The Southwestern Warriors soccer team racked up seven goals in the first period to take a 7-1 victory over the Glasgow Scotties last night at Southwestern.
"We controlled the game," said Southwestern head coach Sean McBride. "We finished our opportunities which is something we've not been doing all season. We've kind of struggled with scoring goals. That's been the issue this season. We've been creating opportunities, but our shots have either been going right to the goalkeeper or we've shanked them. That didn't happen. I couldn't think of many opportunities in the first half that we didn't finish."
Juniors John Noyola and Carson Albright took turns punishing the Scotties throughout the first period. They started off with a goal each to put the Warriors up 2-0 early and continued their success from there.
Late in the first half was where the Warriors did the majority of their damage. Noyola hit his second and third goal of the night back to back to add on to the Southwester lead.
The first one came from a deep pass that hit him in stride and he outran the defense and punched it in with just over fifteen minutes left in the period. Later on, he pushed it past multiple Scotties defenders and again finished right at seven and a half minutes left to put the Warriors up 4-0 late in the first.
After Noyola got his back-to-back goals, Albright got two back-to-back goals of his own. First, Noyola shot the ball through traffic to give Albright the easy goal at about six and a half minutes in the first. Then with around a minute left in the first, Albright kicked a power shot that bounced off the Scottie goalkeepers' leg and then went in at the corner of the net to put the Warriors up 6-0.
Noyola and Albright, both recorded hat tricks for the game.
The last Warrior goal came from sophomore Hayden Shadoan with just thirteen seconds left in the first period. With that, the Warriors had put themselves way ahead with a 7-0 lead heading into halftime.
"We had lot of Intensity, and we put a lot of pressure on their defense," said coach McBride. "John and Carson did great in the first half and over all we moved the ball very well. I was very pleased."
The second half was a defensive battle that got cut short due to lightning with around fifteen minutes left in the half. However, the Scotties were finally able to put themselves on the scoreboard with just over thirty minutes left when Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon booted a shot from way out that just went over the Southwestern goalkeeper's head.
Following the lighting delay the game was not resumed giving the Southwestern Warriors a very nice 7-1 home victory.
The win put the Southwestern Warriors at 2-1-2 on the season and they will be back in action Tuesday night at Lincoln County. The Scotties took their first loss of the season and fell to 2-1.
