Warriors back on the road at Whitley Co.

Southwestern's last trip to the city of Williamsburg was a good one, as the Warriors celebrated their ninth district championship in school history with a 21-15 win over the Whitley County Colonels last November.
There is not a district title on the line tonight, but Jason Foley and company will look to leave Williamsburg with another victory over the Colonels, allowing them to move to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 5A District 8 action.
After winning their first three games of the season by a combined five points, the Warriors tallied a 16-point victory at North Laurel last week, upping their overall record to 4-0. The district win over North Laurel was Southwestern's first win in the Jungle since October 4, 2002.
"We went over to North Laurel and won in what is always a tough place to play," began Foley. "Our kids showed good composure and many bright spots in the win. We still have got to clean up some penalties and turnover mistakes, but we are happy to start 1-0 in district play."
Southwestern's second district opponent is the Colonels of Whitley County, who come into tonight's district tilt with a record of 0-3. Jep Irwin and the Colonels are also winless in district play after a 50-36 loss to the Pulaski County Maroons.
Whitley County's start to the 2020 season has not been kind, as the Colonels lost their first three games before having their game against Bourbon County canceled last week due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Whitley County. The Colonels fell to both Somerset and Bell County prior to a setback to the Maroons in their district-opening game.
"Whitley County is a very well-coached fundamental football team," stated the second-year Warrior head coach. "It'll be another tough game on the road. They are defending district runner-up, and they bring many key players back from last year's team. They have played some very good teams early this year and will be prepared for a battle."
To be successful tonight, Foley believes his team will have to slow down the Colonels' passing game. Whitley County is averaging 160.7 passing yards per contest and 94.7 rushing yards per game.
"Defensively, we must limit their big passing plays and control the line of scrimmage," Foley said.
Caden Petrey, who is in his first season at quarterback for the Colonels, is 46 of 81 on the year for 482 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Petrey will throw to Mason Croley (nine receptions for 127 yards and one score), Jackson Estes (nine catches for 100 yards), Sam Harp (nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown), and Trevor Downs (five receptions for 80 yards and a lone score).
The Warrior defense is giving up 21.5 points per game, but they're making some big plays when they need it. Rowan Pennington leads the team with 36 tackles, while Kody Harmon (28 tackles) and Dylan Asher (27 tackles) have made chimed in with some key plays for the Warriors.
On the offensive side of the football, Southwestern will need to cut down on turnovers and continue to improve the balance between the run and the pass. The Warriors are racking up 267.3 rushing yards per game, but they're only passing for 67 yards per contest.
"Offensively, we look to be at full strength now that a couple of guys have gotten back healthy," said the Warrior football coach. "We want to limit turnovers and have a balanced attack heading into the game."
The Warriors, who have shared the quarterback position between Maison Hibbard and Chandler Crabtree this season, showed some improvement last week at North Laurel. Crabtree came off the bench and tallied a pair of touchdowns -- one on a ten-yard run and another on a 51-yard pass to Hibbard.
Southwestern, who is averaging just under 27 points per contest, will also utilize their three-headed running back monster of Tanner Wright, Giddeon Brainard, and Connor Crisp. Wright leads the Warriors with 572 yards on the year, while Brainard has a club-high seven touchdowns.
Another goal for Southwestern is to get out of the gate quickly this evening, which is something that they've struggled to do this season. Despite being undefeated, the Warriors have yet to score a point in the first quarter all year long.
"We need to get off to a good start in the first quarter and come out of the gates strong," Foley added. "We have been a strong second-half team so far, but we want to play a full game and see what our potential can be."
The Warriors have been a strong second-half team so far in 2020, and they've had to overcome early deficits to win each of their four ballgames. Southwestern has relied on strong fourth-quarter performances to remain unbeaten, outscoring opponents by a 34-12 margin in the final quarter of play.
Tonight will be the 15th time that Southwestern and Whitley County have squared off against one another. The Warriors have won eight of the 15 total meetings and four of the last five matchups.
This evening's contest is set to get underway from Whitley County High School at 7:30 p.m. in Williamsburg. The game will be broadcast live on lakecumberlandsports.com with Josh McKinney and Michael Gregg on the call.
