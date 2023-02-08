Coming off their third victory in the past four games against East Jessamine on Monday, the Warriors were looking to keep the hot streak going with a road contest against the Russell County Lakers. Southwestern managed to do just that, riding multiple double-digit scorers to a 67-50 victory.
Southwestern was led by 15 points from Connor Hudson, 13 from JJ Hutchinson and 11 from Campbell Coffey. Heagan Galloway scored eight points for the Warriors, with Eli Meece and Zachary Hutchinson each adding six points. Maddox Mink and Blake Bolin wrapped up the scoring for Southwestern with four points each. Russell County was led by a game-high 19 points from junior Trace Stringer.
Now sitting at 12-14 for the regular season, Southwestern will be in action again on Friday night where they will take on rival Pulaski County on the road, with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
