Warriors battle back to down West Jessamine

Down 9-5 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Southwestern High School baseball team exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the frame en route to their 14-11 win over West Jessamine High School on Tuesday.
Southwestern senior Riley McBryde hit a solo homer in the first inning to start out the Warriors' offense. For the game, McBryde had two hits, drove in two runs and scored four runs.
Southwestern senior Tyler Pumphrey had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Senior Micah Mullins had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Junior Kolton Durham drove in two runs and scored a run. Freshman Jonas Gallagher had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Junior Ian Maybrier drove in two runs.
Southwestern (5-12) will host Danville High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
