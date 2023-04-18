After a 10-0 loss against crosstown foe Pulaski County in their last game, the Southwestern Warriors softball team was back in action against the Wayne County Lady Cardinals, starting off a home-and-home series against their district rivals. The game was extremely low-scoring, but a two run fourth inning for Southwestern eventually gave them a 2-1 victory to begin the series.
Brynn Troxell recorded two hits in the game for the Warriors with Sidney Hansen recording the lone other hit. Both of the Southwestern runs were scored on errors by Wayne County. Hansen pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five. Wayne County's lone RBI was scored by sophomore Malainey Dobbs, while eighth grade starting pitcher Kelci Debord struck out eight on the mound.
Southwestern improves to 8-9 for the season with the victory and have a doubleheader at home on Tuesday against Wayne County and Somerset Christian.
