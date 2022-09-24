Southwestern High School junior quarterback Collin Burton and senior receiver Maison Hibbard hooked up for three touchdowns in the Warriors 48-0 blowout win over Lincoln County High School on Friday night at the Reservation.
On the night, Burton was perfect completing all five of his passes for 88 yards with four of his completions for touchdowns. Likewise, Hibbard caught three passes for three touchdowns with a total of 109 receiving yards.
Burton connected with Hibbard for a 17-yard TD strike for the first score of the game with 9:42 left in the opening stanza. Three minutes later Burton hit Warrior senior running back Tanner Wright for a 30-yard TD strike to put Southwestern up 13-0.
With 4:20 still left in the first quarter, Burton hit senior Brody Perkins for a 16-yard TD pass play to put the Warriors up 20-0.
Burton connected with Hibbard again on a 20-yard TD pass play to widen Southwestern’s lead to 27-0 with 6:21 left in the first half.
Southwestern back-up quarterback Roger Oliver did his best Collin Burton impression when he connected with Hibbard for a 72-yard touchdown pass play with 10:41 left in the third quarter to put the Warriors up 34-0.
Late in the third period, the Warriors got their first rushing score of the night on a Braxton Walters’ 13-yard touchdown run. Walters’ rushing TD put the Warriors up 41-0.
With 6:09 remaining in the game, Southwestern sophomore Kaedon Flores scored on a 40-yard rushing TD to give the Warriors a 48-0 victory and their fourth straight win of the season.
“I thought we played a complete football game tonight,” Southwestern football coach Jason Foley stated. “Maybe the first time all year from first quarter through fourth quarter, I thought we were solid. Anytime you get a defensive shutout, you have a good defensive performance and our special teams looked good. So, all in all, I thought it was a well-rounded game for us.”
Oliver, playing in the back-up QB role, completed five of his six pass attempts for 128 yards with a touchdown.
Sophomore Braxton Walters carried the ball four times for 45 yards with a TD. Kaedon Flores had one carry for a 40-yard score. Tanner Wright rushed three times for 22 yards, and Christian Walden had three carries for 16 yards.
Wright had three catches for 70 yards, and Brody Perkins had one 16-yard TD catch. Caden Cunnagin and Nathan Vanover both had one catch each for 8 yards.
Maison Hibbard and Braxton Walters both made defensive interceptions. Caleb Moore kicked six extra points on the night.
The Warriors dominated the game in the air with 216 passing yards, while the visiting Patriots had no yards through the air. The Patriots’ Elan Lane carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards.
“I think we’re getting better and better defensively,” Foley stated. “(The kids) are getting used to the scheme. Our defensive coaches are working really hard. Our kids are just starting to grasp and understand everything. We got a few kids healthy and that’s helping our depth too. I’m proud of the way they played tonight.”
The Warriors will take a perfect 4-0 record to North Laurel High School next Friday. The Jaguars are off to a good start too with a 4-1 record.
