Warriors blank Somerset Christian

The Southwestern High School baseball team downed Somerset Christian School 11-0 in 4 1/2 innings on Thursday.
The Warriors scored runs in all four of their at-bats for the cross-town victory.
Tyler Pumphrey led the way for the Warriors with three hits, two runs batted in, and a run scored. Kolton Durham had two hits, two runs scored, and two runs batted in. Hayen Hall and Jayce Gager, both had on hit, one RBI, and two runs scored. Ben Howard scored two runs.
Braden Morrow picked up the pitching win in 3.1 innings of shutout baseball. Morrow allowed only one hit and struck out five batters. Chandler Taylor pitched 1.2 innings in relief and struck out three batters.
Somerset Christian sophomore Emory Whitescarver had the Cougars' lone hit.
Southwestern (6-16) travels to Lincoln County on Monday, and West Jessamine on Tuesday. Somerset Christian (0-11) travels to Pineville on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
