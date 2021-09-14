Warriors blow by South Laurel

The Southwestern Warriors, in the midst of a 4 game homestand, welcomed in the Cardinals of South Laurel Tuesday evening. On a night where the Warriors celebrated senior night, it was two seniors in particular, Mohammed Abd and Hayden Shadoan, who led the way, along with a strong performance out of goal from Gavin Lawson, and that resulted in a 3-1 victory for the homestanding Warriors.
The game started with a very fast pace as both Southwestern (Jimmy Taylor) and South Laurel (Eli Buckles) both missed just wide of the goal in the 4th minute. Following a save in the 11th minute by Lawson, a shot by Levi Harris of Southwestern went just over the goal in the 14th minute. More close calls came in the 16th minute (following a beautiful cross pass from Jackson Flynn) and the 17th minute (a shot over the goal from Ryan Vu.
Then, in the 24th minute, the first goal of the game was scored by Abd from about 8 yards out, making it 1-0 in favor of the Warriors. Just a few minutes later, in the 28th minute, Shadoan hit a beautiful free kick from right outside the box (or about 10 yards out) straight into the back of the net following a foul on South Laurel. Shadoan's free kicks would become a theme on the night, as he would hit several kicks with a ton of power and beauty behind them (he almost had another goal off of a free kick in the 34th minute). After more close calls on goals in the 32nd minute (an almost make off of a corner from Vu and a shot from Caleb Lewis that was saved by the Cardinals goal keeper Lincoln Webster), and another saved by Lawson in the 33rd minute off of a South Laurel free kick, the teams went into the half with the Warriors leading 2-0.
Coming out of halftime, in the 45th minute, Shadoan dribbled the ball himself all the way up the field, crossed over several defenders in his way, and then proceeded to score his 2nd goal of the game from about 5 yards out, making it 3-0 for Southwestern. Words cannot accurately describe how wonderful this play looked in real time, as Shadoan really looked like a one-man army when he was heading towards the goal. Following more close opportunities for goals from both teams (a header by Dante Cabalero in the 50th minute that was saved by the Cardinals' Webster, 2 close shots from South Laurel's Zach Rayburn, with one being saved by Lawson, and a shot from South Laurel that bounced high in the air after deflecting off of the top crossbar), Shadoan had yet another free kick attempt in the 64th minute following a South Laurel foul, and it was just blocked by Webster, although it was yet another beautiful attempt on the day.
After 2 very close attempts on goal by Southwestern in both the 66th and 69th minutes (both of which were just shanked off players' feet), South Laurel finally got on the board in the 70th minute, as Ben House was able to get a shot roll just past the goal line and Lawson after a deflection from Lawson left him scrambling to get back to the ball in time. Things got chippy late in the game, as the refs awarded a yellow card to one of South Laurel's players following a rough defensive play on the Warriors.
The Cardinals tried very hard in the last 8 minutes or so to get some more shots on goal on the board, but their shots just weren't hitting the right spots, or they were being saved by a pretty wonderful performance by Lawson. Once full time was called, the Warriors were the victors, beating the Cardinals in a 3-1 performance that actually didn't seem as close as the score may have suggested. The Warriors were clearly the better team on this evening.
The Warriors record on the season moves to 6-4-1 on the season following the win. Southwestern will return to action on Thursday, Sept. 16, as they will welcome in their county rivals the Pulaski County Maroons.
