Warriors bomb McCreary Central

Last February, Southwestern's season was brought to an end by McCreary Central in the opening round of the Boys' 48th District Tournament.
In their first meeting since that season-ending setback, it was the Southwestern Warriors avenging that loss with a 76-54 runaway victory last night at the Wigwam.
With the 22-point win over the Raiders of McCreary Central, Chris Baker and the Warriors moved to 10-6 overall. More importantly, Southwestern upped its 48th District record to a perfect 2-0.
Southwestern catapulted out to a 19-11 first-quarter lead over the Raiders. The trio of Brayden Sims (six points), Cole Dysinger (five points), and Hunter Coffey (four points) combined to score 15 of the Warriors' 19 first-quarter points.
The second frame saw the Warriors run out to a double-digit lead over McCreary Central after outscoring them by a margin of 19-9. With the big second quarter, Southwestern went into halftime with a 38-20 advantage over the Raiders.
Southwestern put on a three-point shooting clinic in the third stanza, as three different players knocked down seven three-point shots. Dysinger hit a trio of three-pointers, while Tanner McKee and Andrew Smith tallied a pair of trifectas.
Despite hitting seven shots from behind the arc in the frame in the quarter, the Warriors were only able to outscore McCreary Central by a five-point margin at 26-21. Heading into the fourth period, Southwestern led the Raiders, 64-41.
McCreary Central did outscore the Warriors in the final quarter by a lone point at 13-12, but in the end, it would not be enough to make a comeback.
For Southwestern, Dysinger led all scorers with a game-high 23 points, while Coffey and Jon Wood reached double figures with ten points each.
McCreary Central was led in scoring by the trio of Alex Heath, Noah Loudermilk, and Brandon Longmire, who all tallied 11 points apiece in the loss to Southwestern.
Southwestern will play both North Laurel and Estill County on the road before returning home next Friday, January 17th, to host Pulaski County in a crosstown showdown at the Wigwam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.