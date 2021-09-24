Warriors bounce back on the road

STANFORD -- The Southwestern Warriors (4-1) rebounded nicely from their first loss of the season last week with a 35-14 come-from-behind road win over Lincoln County (1-5) Friday in Stanford in their final non-district contest of the year.
It was Southwestern's sixth straight win over Lincoln County.
Giddeon Brainard, Tanner Wright and Christian Walden each had rushing touchdowns in the win, while Caden Cunnagin and Brainard had receiving TDs.
Sophomore quarterback Collin Burton had a solid game leading the offense, finishing the night 7-of-11 passing for 98 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.
But the stars of the night were the offensive and defensive lines for the Warriors who completely dominated the game after the first quarter.
Lincoln County scored on the opening possession of the game to grab a quick 7-0 lead which it held after the first quarter.
The Patriots accumulated 99 total yards in the quarter, but from that point on the Southwestern defense took over, allowing the Patriots only 2 total yards over the next two quarters putting the Warrior offense in position to take over the game.
And behind the dominance of the offensive line they did just that.
The Warriors' signature power running attack ran roughshod over the Patriots helping Southwestern to score 28 consecutive points to take a 28-7 lead and put the game away.
Southwestern needed only five plays -- all runs by Connor Crisp, Brainard, Wright and Walden -- to go 34 yards to tie the game 7-7 on its first possession of the second quarter.
Their second score was much longer as a beautiful punt by Lincoln County penned the Warriors back at their own two-yard line.
After runs by Wright and Crisp and with Southwestern facing a fourth-and-one on the 11-yard line, Warrior coach Jason Foley lived up to his "Gambler" nickname choosing to roll the dice and go for it instead of punting the ball from the endzone.
His faith in his offensive line proved to be justified as it opened a big hole for Brainard and the senior rambled 58 yards to get Southwestern out of the hole.
Two plays later Cunnagin hauled in a Burton pass over two Lincoln County defenders for a 23-yard touchdown. Caleb Moore's PAT put Southwestern on top for good 14-7.
Brainard capped off an eight-play Warrior drive with a five-yard TD run to open the third quarter to extend the lead to 21-7.
Less than three minutes later, Brainard's second touchdown of the night, this time a 36-yard pass from Burton, made it 28-7, a lead the Warriors carried into the fourth quarter.
The Lincoln County offense finally put another drive together to open the fourth quarter after Landon McQueen picked off a Burton pass at the Patriots' 16-yard line to stop another Southwestern drive.
Senior Clayton Davis leaped into the end zone from three-yards out to cap off a 14-play almost six-minute drive to draw Lincoln to within 28-14.
But any thoughts the Patriots had of a comeback ended on the Warriors next possession.
Southwestern methodically ran the ball right at Lincoln county and after four runs by Crisp and two by Wright, Crisp went untouched one yard for a touchdown to round out the scoring at 35-14.
On the night, Southwestern finished with 405 yards of total offense, 307 on the ground and 98 through the air, while the Patriots had 173 total yards, 141 passing and 32 rushing.
Brainard led the way for the Warriors with 10 carries for 105 yards and two TDs, while Wright added 14-carries for 98 yards, Crisp had 11 carries for 64 yards and a TD and Walden had 4 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Cunnagin lead all receivers with three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Brainard had two catches for 32 yards and a TD.
The Warriors return home Friday to take on North Laurel in the first district game of the year.
