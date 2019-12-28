Warriors bounce back with win over Central Magnet

The Southwestern High School boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with their 64-46 over Central Magnet in the opening day of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hops Classic on Friday at the Wigwam.
Senior Tanner McKee led the Warriors with 17 points, while Hunter Coffey added 12 points. Brayden Sims and Cameron Pierce both scored 9 points each. Andrew Jones scored 7 points, Andrew Smith scored 3 points, Jon Wood scored 3 points, Chase Eastham scored 2 points, and Evan Smith scored 2 points.
Southwestern (8-2) will host Pheonix Int. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Wigwam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.