Warriors boys soccer downs Pulaski County, 2-1

The Southwestern High School boys soccer team got redemption from an earlier season loss to their rival county counterpart. The Warriors downed Pulaski County 2-1 on Tuesday night at the Plains. A week ago, the Maroons had down Southwestern by a score of 6-0.
Southwestern senior Riley Whitis and junior Mohammed Adb came up with the two big goals in the Warriors' cross-town win. Senior John Noyola and sophomore Caleb Lewis both were credited with one assist each. Warrior freshman keeper Gavin Lawson had nine saves in the game.
For Pulaski County, senior Jaxon Gambill scored the Maroons' lone goal.
Southwestern (4-5) will travel to South Laurel on Thursday, Oct. 1. Pulaski County (3-4) will host district rivals Somerset on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.