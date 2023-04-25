The Southwestern Warriors were searching for something positive heading into their Monday district contest against McCreary Central after losing their last three contests. They began the game with good news with the return of eighth grader Kylie Dalton into the lineup after missing the past few games due to injury. The Warriors rode that momentum and secured the number one seed in their district tournament with a 10-4 victory.
Sidney Hansen led the way with four RBI's and a home run, with Dalton contributing three RBI's as well as another home run. Raegan Peters had two RBI's and Macie Gwin added one RBI. Hansen had a complete game on the mound, pitching all seven innings while allowing seven hits and four runs, all while striking out six batters. McCreary Central was led by two RBI's from sophomore Makayla Stephens.
Southwestern improves to 11-12 and the Warriors will look for the series sweep on the road at McCreary Central on Tuesday evening.
