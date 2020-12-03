Warriors, Broncos battle in region finals again 

Southwestern’s 2019 football season came to a close with a 44-8 loss to the Frederick Douglass Broncos in the regional finals.
The stage has been set for a rematch between the two schools, as the Southwestern Warriors will play the Broncos in the regional title game for the second straight season. This time, the Warriors will welcome Douglass to the Reservation.
Jason Foley and the Warriors are prepared to take on the Broncos in the regional title game for the second year in a row. The Warriors will have to bring their “A” game to take down the defending state runner-up in Class 5A, according to their second-year head coach.
“Frederick Douglass is a very talented football team with great team speed and athleticism,” began Foley. “I feel our guys are looking forward to the challenge of competing for a regional championship and are really looking forward to it being at home, as well. We know the type of team they are, and we must do many things well to come out on top.”
With district championship victories last Friday evening, the two squads advanced to the third round of the Class 5A UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. Southwestern claimed a 35-14 win over Pulaski County, while Douglass downed Scott County by a final tally of 39-21.
After having their regular-season matchup versus Scott County canceled due to COVID-19, the Broncos (6-1) traveled to Georgetown and came away with an 18-point victory over the home-standing Cardinals. For the second straight year, the Broncos downed Scott County in the district title contest.
The Warriors (10-1) garnered their tenth district championship in program history with a 21-point win over Pulaski County. The rivalry victory also allowed Southwestern to advance to their eighth regional championship, including their fifth in a row.
After losing to Pulaski County in the regular season, many people had written off the Warriors. Thanks to a well-executed game plan, Foley’s boys tallied back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2016-2017.
“The win over Pulaski was a great win to seal off the district championship,” stated Foley. “I had a lot of confidence in our team going into the game and was proud that we played up to our potential and executed. We have been playing our best ball in the playoffs, and as a coach, that is what you want. To win back-to-back district championships in a very competitive district is certainly a good accomplishment for our program and something we look forward to continuing to build on in the future.”
“I'm happy for our young men,” Foley continued. “They work hard and sacrifice a lot. The reward of that hard work is winning championships and big games like last week. I was very pleased with how the players executed the game plan that our coaching staff had put forth. They embraced what they had been coached to do and played with a lot of heart, and it was displayed throughout the game. Many players stepped up and had big performances.”
Douglass only got to play in five regular-season contests this year after having the majority of their scheduled ball games wiped out due to the coronavirus. The Broncos went 4-1 during the regular season before picking up wins five and six over Great Crossing and Scott County, respectively.
Despite only having played in seven games in 2020, Douglass has put up some stellar numbers on both sides of the football. The Bronco offense is averaging 42.8 points per game and the defense is giving up 12.6 points per contest. Nate McPeek’s team has won all six of their games by double digits.
The Broncos will use a balanced offensive attack against a Warrior defense that is giving up an average of 19.8 points per game. Douglass is averaging 142.4 rushing yards per contest and 170.7 passing yards per game.
Through the air, Douglass will lean on quarterback Samuel Cornett, who is 75 of 111 for 1,147 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Dane Key and Dekel Crowdus have combined to haul in 18 of Cornett’s 22 touchdown passes on the year. Key has caught 26 passes for 427 yards and ten touchdowns, while Crowdus has 295 yards and eight scores on 23 receptions.
On the ground, the Broncos will turn to Darius Neal, who has 695 yards and 11 touchdowns on 93 rushing attempts. Neal is averaging just under 100 rushing yards per contest this year.
The Warrior defense will need to watch out for Douglass’ big-play capability. Playing a tough, physical game and limiting big plays is key for Southwestern.
“Defensively, we have to limit big plays,” Foley told. “Frederick scores most of their points on the big plays. We need to win the battle in the box and in the trenches. We need to play very physical, much like we have the last two weeks in the playoffs.”
Southwestern is coming off of one of the best rushing performances of the season, as they racked up 406 rushing yards in the win over Pulaski County. Anchored by the play of the offensive line, a trio of different Warrior running backs -- Giddeon Brainard, Connor Crisp, and Tanner Wright -- went over the 100-yard rushing mark last week.
Just like last week, Southwestern will need to run the ball well and focus on getting first downs. Getting behind the chains is something that the Warriors cannot afford in a game that they need to focus on ball control.
“Offensively, we must establish the run game and move the chains,” said the second-year Southwestern coach. “Ball control and time of possession will be important. It's not a game where you want to trade shots back and forth.”
Southwestern is making their fifth consecutive regional championship appearance and their eighth overall trip to the regional finals in school history. The Warriors won their lone regional title in 2011, and they’ve finished in the runner-up position in 2006, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
With last week’s district championship victory, the Warriors reached the ten-win mark for only the fifth time in school history. Southwestern recorded ten wins in 2011, 2014, 2017, and 2018 prior to this year’s ten-win season. A victory tonight over the Broncos would allow the program to earn 11 wins for the first time ever.
Friday's game between the Broncos and the Warriors is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Reservation. The game can be heard live on the radio on Lake 102.3 FM, and it can also be watched and heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
Michael Childers
