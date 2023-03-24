After victories over Boyle County and Garrard County to begin the week, the Southwestern Warriors were back on the road on Thursday evening, taking on another favorite in the 12th Region in the East Jessamine Jaguars. The Warriors, unfortunately, just couldn't seem to get into the groove of things and after allowing eight runs over the course of two innings, fell to the Jaguars by a score of 10-1.
The Warriors only managed to get one hit over the course of the seven innings, that by Brynn Troxell. Sidney Hansen had the sole RBI for Southwestern in the fourth inning and also pitched four innings, striking out six batters in her spell on the mound. East Jessamine was led by senior Maddie Horn and junior Jessyca Sercy, who each had three RBI's. Senior Kayleigh White got the start for them and went the full seven innings, striking out eight and allowing only the one run to come across.
Southwestern, now 4-3 this season, will be in action again on Saturday as they take part in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament hosted by Somerset. They will face off against Madison Southern at 11:30 a.m. and then Henry Clay at 4 p.m.
