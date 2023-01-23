Coming into the game nursing a pair of tough losses in their last two outings, the Southwestern Warriors were back in action at the Wig Wam on Saturday evening taking on the West Jessamine Colts. To defeat the Colts, the Warriors had to limit the amount of good opportunities their opponents had at the rim, as the Colts came into the game ranked 11th in the state in terms of total points scored per game. Southwestern also needed their own offensive firepower from Eli Meece, who is ranked just inside the top 50 in the state in points per game and came into the game with 999 points scored for his career.
The Warriors battled early with the Colts, but a late first quarter run by West Jessamine gave them an advantage they built on for the remainder of the game. Eventually, West Jessamine blew past Southwestern by a score of 87-61, hitting nine three-pointers along the way.
Senior Drew Marshall for West Jessamine opened up the game with a lay-up right after the opening tip, a foreshadowing of the offense to come for the Colts. Following a bucket by senior Daniel Waters, Eli Meece then hit the first shot for the Warriors to put himself into the 1000-point club. A quick four points from JJ Hutchinson tied the game up at 6-6.
After four straight from senior Gavin Salva, a three from Meece trimmed the Colts’ lead to just one point at 10-9. The visiting team broke the game open from here though, going on a 12-2 run the rest of the way through the first period to take a 22-11 lead. Marshall had eight of those 12 points for the Colts, hitting the team’s first three-pointer as well. Salva and senior Jacob Jones each added two of the other points scored during the run. Meece scored the lone two points for the Warriors during the West Jessamine run, giving himself seven of the team’s 11 points in the quarter.
Threes from Zachary Hutchinson and Meece opened up the second quarter and trimmed the Southwestern deficit to 24-17. However, after that brief spurt of offense, the home team went cold. West Jessamine outscored the Warriors 19-5 over the remainder of the half to take a 43-22 lead into the break. Waters scored nine of these points for the Colts, with Marshall adding two three-pointers and sophomore Ben Hershey adding another two points. Jones grabbed a steal near the end of the quarter and proceeded to dunk the ball through the net, putting an exclamation point on the quarter for the visiting team.
A 9-4 spree by West Jessamine, including five points from senior Brett Bush, pushed their lead out to 52-26 early in the third quarter. Meece and Heagan Galloway added the early four points for the Warriors. Those same two players went back-to-back, Meece with a three and Galloway with a two, to bring the Colts’ lead to 54-33.
Again, the Warriors got two straight buckets, one from JJ Hutchinson and the other from Blake Bolin, to bring their deficit within 20 points. Once again, the Colts went on a bit of a run, this one being 11-5, to increase their lead to 67-42 as the third quarter came to a close. Salva had four of those points, with Waters hitting three free throws and both Marshall and Jones scoring two each. Adam Marcum hit a shot late for the Warriors and Meece added another three-pointer before the end of the period.
Jarrett Simpson opened the fourth quarter with a made basket, with Connor Hudson immediately following up with a traditional three-point play off of an offensive rebound. Unfortunately for Southwestern, three points each from Bush, Salva and Marshall put the Colts on the edge of a 30-point lead at 76-47.
Zachary Hutchinson and Meece added two more points each following this barrage of three-pointers from West Jessamine, but a quick 11-0 run by the Colts put the game into running clock territory at 87-51. Bush, Marshall and junior Roba Tackett each hit a three during this run, with Waters adding another two to his total for the night. Southwestern ended the game on their own 10-0 run, including two three-pointers from Jacob Yaden and two each from Zachary Hutchinson and Simpson, to decrease the final margin but still ultimately fell to West Jessamine by a score of 87-61.
Southwestern was led in scoring by 20 points from Eli Meece, as well as 10 points from Zachary Hutchinson. Both Jacob Yaden and JJ Hutchinson scored six, with Jarrett Simpson, Heagan Galloway and Campbell Coffey scoring four each. Connor Hudson added three and both Blake Bolin and Adam Marcum contributed two points. West Jessamine was led in scoring by a game-high 26 points from Drew Marshall.
Southwestern falls to 8-13 for the season and will be in action again on Friday on the road against a district opponent in Wayne County. Tip for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
