It was a big week for Southwestern football after a comeback victory over Madison Southern, as they started off the “turf era” of football at the Reservation on Friday night against West Jessamine. The Colts feature senior Jacob Jones, a 3-star quarterback nationally and one of the top dual-threat QB’s in the state.
In a game that showed the true potential of this year’s version of the Warriors, and after a close first 16 or so minutes between the two schools, Southwestern would come away with a blow-out 59-20 victory over West Jessamine.
The Warriors would get their scoring party started early, as in just the 2nd play from scrimmage of the game, junior quarterback Collin Burton would find senior Mason Hibbard for a 76-yard touchdown. The Warriors, showing an improved passing attack already from last week, would be up 7-0 early following an extra point made by Caleb Moore.
After West Jessamine would falter on their first drive of the game, Southwestern would get the ball back again. Senior Tanner Wright, after rushing for all four Southwestern touchdowns last game, would put his name into the scoring book once again, as he would find space down the left side of the field and score a 20-yard touchdown, making the score 14-0 in favor of the Warriors.
The potent offense of the Colts wouldn’t just roll over, however, as on their next drive, Jones found one of his favorite receivers in senior Dalton Carter wide open for a 65-yard touchdown, as they climbed closer at 14-7.
The Warriors wouldn’t be done scoring in the first quarter, as following a 33-yard pass from Burton to junior Christian Walden and a 13-yard pass to Hibbard, Walden would be able to rush it in from 7 yards out to give Southwestern a 21-7 lead after one quarter of action.
After successful passes to Carter for 15 yards and freshman Jude Collier for 12 yards, West Jessamine would fumble the ball, only for Jones to pick the ball back up and run it in from 12 yards out for a Colts’ touchdown, making the score 21-13 after a missed extra point.
It wouldn’t take long for Southwestern to score again, as following a 21-yard pass from Burton to junior Caden Cunnagin, Wright would once again find the end zone from 38 yards out, giving him his 2nd touchdown of the night and increasing the Warriors’ lead to 28-13 with just about 7 minutes left in the half.
Again West Jessamine would answer back, this time using only about 2 minutes of the game clock. After a pass from Jones to Carter went for 69 yards, Jones would managed to scramble for a 1-yard touchdown on a 4th-down attempt, giving him a 2nd touchdown on the night and decreasing the Southwestern lead to 28-20.
The Warriors just kept rushing the ball, wearing out the Colts’ defense. Eventually, after Wright had 2 rushes for a combined 33 yards, Walden would find his 2nd touchdown of the night with a 20-yard rush, making the score 34-20 for Southwestern.
It looked like West Jessamine would score right before the half as they were driving the ball confidently down the field. However, as time expired Jones hoisted the ball into the air, with Hibbard managing to make the interception right near the goal line, with Hibbard then returning it all the way back for the pick-six and putting the Warriors up 40-20 at the half.
The Southwestern defense would show their grit to begin the 3rd quarter, as they managed to stop the Colts’ offense and grab a turnover-on-downs. A huge 43-yard rush by Wright would put the Warriors into scoring position once again, with Walden then managing to score his 3rd touchdown of the night off of a 12-yard rush, as Southwestern would go up 46-20.
Another stop for an improving Southwestern defense would follow and another score would soon follow as well. Burton would set up another score with a 38-yard pass to Cunnagin, before taking it in himself with a 21-yard QB keeper to put the Warriors up 52-20 before the start of the 4th quarter.
The Colts would be driving to begin the 4th quarter, although they would have little hope to come back from 32 points down in the span of a quarter. After a few successful plays and managing to get into the red-zone, they would fumble the ball back to Southwestern, with senior Maddox Mink coming up with the recovery.
The Warriors then began to run out the clock, although a 57-yard rush by Burton to the Colts’ 1-yard line would put the Warriors back into scoring position. One play later, sophomore Kaedon Flores would rush it in for the 1-yard touchdown, and following a failed extra point attempt, the Warriors would lead it 59-20 with 5 minutes left in the game. That would be the final score in this one, as the Warriors would defeat West Jessamine.
Southwestern would be lead by 218 yards passing by Burton, who also had one passing touchdown as well as one rushing touchdown. They were also led in rushing by Wright, who had 2 touchdowns with 164 yards. Walden led all players with 3 rushing touchdowns.
Southwestern improves to 2-0 with the victory, and will be in action again next Saturday as they travel to Simon Kenton, with the game scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
