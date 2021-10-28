Warriors close out Regular Season against Indians

Coming off of their impressive, 42-14 win over Pulaski County last week, the Southwestern Warriors return to the gridiron on Friday night to close out the regular season.
And, awaiting the 8-1 Warriors could arguably be the toughest test of the season, when the 7-2 Madison Central Indians roll into The Reservation to square off against the blue and orange.
Wayne County meanwhile -- losers of its last three games -- will close out its regular season on Friday evening traveling to North Laurel to face the Jaguars.
The Pulaski County Maroons and Somerset Briar Jumpers will each enjoy bye weeks this Friday.
MADISON CENTRAL AT SOUTHWESTERN
The Warriors are flying high after nailing down the top seed for the upcoming playoffs inside the district, thanks to last week's 42-14 demolition over arch-rival Pulaski County.
In that contest, Southwestern forced five PC turnovers, and rolled up 293 yards rushing. The Warriors -- thanks to Giddeon Brainard -- also scored on a kickoff return as well as a fumble return, on a night when Jason Foley's club looked mighty impressive indeed.
According to the Southwestern head coach, it's going to take another performance like that on Friday night to try to knock off a very athletic and much-improved Madison Central team, led by first-year head coach and Kentucky coaching legend Mike Holcomb.
"Madison Central may very well be the best team we will have faced in the regular season, and honestly, I thought the Indians may be the best team we would face this year way back in the preseason," pointed out coach Foley.
"I thought they could easily be the most talented team on our schedule, and they've had a very good season," continued the Southwestern coach. "Coach (Mike) Holcomb and his staff have done a great job of instilling some discipline with their team, and they're playing some great football right now. They're a top 10 Class 6 A football team, and we know we've got our work cut out for us. We've got to come out and be ready to go, and we can't let the big win last week linger into this week."
This game will no doubt come down to the battle in the trenches, as both teams want to establish the run.
Southwestern has hurt teams all season long on the ground, with the likes of Brainard, Tanner Wright, Connor Crisp, Christian Walden, and Dylan Bland all doing their fair share of damage to opposing defenses.
Madison Central on the other hand, is more than capable of doing the same.
Coach Holcomb has brought the rushing attack that he used to win state titles at Breathitt County to Richmond this season, and the Indians have thrived with the ground game.
Madison Central has a dynamic one-two punch on the ground, led by Brady Hensley, who leads the Indians with 995 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.
Adrien Parks is another player to keep an eye on, as he has rushed for 567 yards this year, to go along with six TD's.
That duo is certainly going to test a Southwestern defense that forced five turnovers against the Maroons last week in that impressive win at Pulaski County.
The good thing for the 8-1 Warriors is the fact that Southwestern is the one seed in the district for the upcoming playoffs regardless of Friday's outcome. As Foley sees it, this is a great tuneup for his club to get ready for what he is hoping will be a deep playoff run by his football team.
"There are some real positives about playing a team like Madison Central in the final game of the regular season," stated the Warrior coach. "They're a very talented football team. The hope is you get into the playoffs, and when you have to play top-tier teams, we'll have the experience of going up against a team like this."
"I think this game can help us down the road, and it can help us maybe find some deficiencies headed into the playoffs that we need to get corrected," he added.
Kickoff for the Madison Central -- Southwestern game is set for 7:30 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY AT NORTH LAUREL
The Cardinals -- 4-5 on the season -- limp into their regular season finale having lost three games in a row to district opponents Lincoln County, Knox Central, and Corbin.
Maybe even more troubling than that losing streak is the fact the Cards have been struggling of late to put points up on the scoreboard.
In those three district losses, Wayne County has been shutout twice, in losses at Lincoln County and last week at Corbin, to go along with a 21-10 setback to Knox Central.
North Laurel meanwhile has a 7-2 record on the year, with those two losses coming to Southwestern and Pulaski County.
The Cards are coming in off of last week's 42-0 loss on the road at Corbin, in a game where Tyler Guffey's club did manage to put up 224 yards of total offense, yet yielded zero points.
For Wayne County, the road doesn't get any easier, as the top-rated Redhounds await the Cards in a first round matchup in the playoffs.
A win at North Laurel on Friday evening would go a long way in making Wayne County feel a little better heading into another battle next week at Corbin, in a game where Guffey and crew will be a heavy underdog.
Kickoff for the Wayne County at North Laurel game is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
