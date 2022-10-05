SOUTHWESTERN (6-0) AT (WHITLEY COUNTY (1-5)
The Southwestern Warriors will look to go to 2-0 in district play and to 7-0 overall on the season, when they travel to Williamsburg on Friday night to take on a Whitley County team that has struggled to say the least this season.
The Colonels come into Friday’s contest with just one win on the season — a 28-8 victory over Harlan County way back on September 2nd.
Meanwhile, the Warriors look like an unstoppable force. Head coach Jason Foley and Southwestern comes into Friday’s game fresh off an impressive, 27-13 win last week on the road at North Laurel in the Warriors’ district opener.
In that contest, Maddox Mink led Southwestern with 68 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Christian Walden ran for 51 yards and two TD’s.
Defensively, Mink had a huge game as well, leading Southwestern with 18 tackles, while Ben Coomer added 14 stops.
The Warriors have been tested at various times this year, but Foley and crew have answered every challenge.
“At the mid-season point, I am pleased to be in the situation our team is in,” stated Foley earlier in the week. “We control our own destiny still in district play and playoff seeding, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
“This team has been a resilient group and showed a will to win, even in the games where we weren’t executing our best,” added the Southwestern head coach.
Meanwhile, 2022 has been a tough year for Whitley County.
The Colonels are 0-1 in district play, thanks to a 55-13 loss at Pulaski County two weeks ago.
Last week, Zeke Eier’s club fell at Collins, 41-21, so the Colonels at 1-5 are limping into this contest, needing a big win in a big way.
A win over Southwestern would be that big win for Whitley County, and Foley says don’t let the 1-5 mark fool you.
The Southwestern coach says this is a Colonel team that must be respected, and his team has to be ready to go when it gets off the bus on Friday.
“We have to show up on Friday night and play to our potential,” pointed out the Warrior coach. “Even though their (Colonels) overall record isn’t great, they have played some good teams close, and have shown spurts of being very solid throughout the season.”
“They will be a physical team, who have enough athletes to put points on the board,” Foley added. “Any time you play Whitley County at their place, it’s always a tough out. With us coming off an emotional, hard-fought win at North Laurel last week, we can’t afford to have a let down.”
Kickoff for the game at Whitley County between the Colonels and Warriors is set for 7:30 p.m.
NORTH LAUREL (4-2) AT PULASKI COUNTY (6-1)
The Pulaski County Maroons have been rolling this season, except for a hiccup in a loss at Corbin a few weeks ago by three points. Simply, PC has been killing teams by scoring, and scoring in bunches.
North Laurel meanwhile is coming into Friday night’s game limping somewhat, after hitting a road bump last week called Southwestern.
Johnny Hines and the Maroons have been an offensive juggernaut all season long. Just ask South Laurel, after the Maroons took the Cardinals behind the woodshed last week in a 71-27 win.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger — in just over a half of football last week in London — torched South Laurel by throwing eight touchdowns passes, hitting on 16-19 attempts, for 293 yards.
Chandler Godby meanwhile — on his way to another All-State season — continued his torrid pace last week at South Laurel, snagging five TD receptions, gaining 211 yards along the way.
And, there were plenty of others that got in on the act as well.
Zak Anderson had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, Harris Denmeyer had two receptions for 57 yards and a TD, and Cody Nichols led PC in rushing with 85 yards on only seven attempts and a TD.
The PC offense through seven games has scored 306 points, which ranks the Maroons second in Class 5 A, only behind undefeated Frederick Douglass, which has scored 316 points.
PC is averaging 43.7 points per game this season, and at times, has made it look very easy. Dugger has thrown for 1,679 yards, hitting on 117-163 pass attempts, to go along with 24 touchdowns.
Godby meanwhile is putting up video game-type numbers this year. The senior wide receiver has caught 56 passes for 1,041 yards, and 16 TD’s, and has done it in only seven games.
North Laurel meanwhile is known to be very physical up front, and is strong against the run game. However, to have any shot at Pulaski County on Friday night, the Jags are going to have to do something no other team has done up to this point of the season — slow down the PC passing attack.
Offensively, the Jaguars are led by quarterback Tucker Warren, who will run it as well as throw the football.
Warren is North’s second leading rusher on the season, with 492 yards and six TD’s.
Ethan Gregory is the top running back in the Jags backfield, as he has ran for 681 yards and six scores on 96 carries.
PC is 2-0 in district play, while the Jags — after seeing their four-game win streak snapped last week at home in that 27-13 loss to Southwestern — is 1-1 against district foes, making Friday night’s contest a big game for both clubs.
Recent history in this series doesn’t favor the Jaguars in the least.
Pulaski County leads this series by a whopping, 16-2 margin overall, and Johnny Hines is 13-1 against the Jags as the Maroons head coach. And, PC has won the last 10 games in a row against North Laurel.
Kickoff between the Maroons and Jaguars is set for 7:30 p.m. from PC Field.
SOMERSET (4-3) at Danville (2-4)
On Friday night, one of the best and most storied football rivalries in all of Kentucky will once again be on display, as the Somerset Briar Jumpers travel to ‘Title Town’ to take on arch-rival Danville.
This is a rivalry that has featured some great games between great teams over the years, but that isn’t necessarily the case in 2022.
Danville comes into Friday night’s game with only a 2-4 record on the season, and is in the midst of a four-game losing slide, after beginning the season with victories over Lincoln County and Garrard County.
The Ads are struggling mightily coming into the district opener for both the Ads and Jumpers, as Mark Peach’s club took one on the chin last week, in falling on the road at Bullitt East by a final score of 50-7.
Somerset meanwhile isn’t much better off.
Sure, the Jumpers are over the .500 mark unlike Danville at 4-3 on the year, but Somerset is coming off of last week’s disappointing, 30-13 homecoming loss to Hazard.
In that game, the Jumpers offense looked anemic at times, as Somerset managed less than 200 yards of total offense in an ugly loss.
Quarterback Kris Hughes completed less than 50 percent of his passes in the loss last Friday night to the Bulldogs, hitting on 9-20 attempts for 83 yards and an interception.
The SHS quarterback led the Jumpers in rushing last week, with 49 yards on the ground on eight carries, while junior running back Guy Bailey added 47 yards on 13 carries.
Somerset will obviously need more tonight offensively to upend the Admirals, in what is almost a must-win for Danville.
Despite the 2-4 record, Danville has weapons to throw at opponents.
Demauriah Brown leads the Ads on the year in rushing, as he is averaging well over 100 yards per game on the ground.
Brown — who also plays quarterback at times — leads the Admirals with 704 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.
The Admirals are looking to snap that four-game losing skid, while Somerset will be trying to come back from last week’s disappointing loss to Hazard.
Anytime these two familiar foes meet on the gridiron it’s a big game, but this year, it’s arguably even bigger. It’s the district opener for both teams, and both need a win in the worst way, especially coming out of last week.
The Somerset — Danville game will kick off from Admiral Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.