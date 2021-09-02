Warriors come alive in 2nd half

The Southwestern High School boys soccer team took only two shots during the entire 40 minutes of the first half on Thursday against North Laurel High School. However in the 49th minute of the match, the Warriors scored three goals in a span of only three minutes en route to their 3-0 victory over the visiting Jaguars at the Plains.
Eleven minutes into the second half, Southwestern junior Caleb Lewis passed off to senior Hayden Shadoan - who drilled the ball off the Jag senior keeper Henry Chappell. Shadoan's rocket caromed of the North keeper's hands and into the top left corner of the net.
One minute later, Warriors senior Ryan Vu hit a nice free kick from 22 yards out that gave freshman Dante Cabalero a shot just outside the keeper's box.
Then in the 52nd minute, Shadoan passed off to senior Mohammed Abd, who threaded the needle to send a high kick to the corner of the goal over the Chappell's outstretched hands.
Warriors' head coach Sean McBride, who has been at the Southwestern boys soccer helm for 12 years, must have said something right in his halftime pep talk. After all, the Warriors got off 11 shots and three scores in the second half compared to only a pair of attempts in the opening half.
"I don't know if it was my best halftime speech ever," McBride laughed. "We weren't playing the right way in the first half and we were just making the same run to the side of the 18, and it is not a dangerous run. I told them at halftime, we needed to start making runs up the middle, look to play more direct to goal. I put some of our older kids in a better position, where they should get more opportunities to score and they took advantage of it."
"Three goals in the first 11 minutes (of the second half) is pretty awesome," McBride vaunted. "I was definitely pleased with the way we came out. But this has been an issue game after game after game, where I have to get on them at halftime for not winning the ball out of the air or other things that we shouldn't be making the same mistakes over and over."
In the final 40 minutes of the match, the Warriors got shot attempts by Shadoan (5), Lewis, Caleb Perrin, and Cabalero. Southwestern's only two shot attempts in the first half was by Shadoan and Levi Harris.
North Laurel had five decent attempts in the opening half by Seth Miller (2), Jackson McCowan, Brayden Cassidy and Zachary Crouch. However, the Jags only got off two attempts in the second half by Noah Steely and Cassidy.
Southwestern (4-2-1), who is now on a three-game win streak, will travel to Somerset Christian School on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
