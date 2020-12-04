Warriors come up inches short

One point was the difference in Friday night’s ballgame between the Frederick Douglass Broncos and the Southwestern Warriors.
The Warriors overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to cut the Bronco lead to a lone point with 51 seconds left. After the touchdown, Southwestern went for the two-point conversion, but came up just a bit short, allowing the Broncos to escape the Reservation with a 21-20 playoff victory.
Douglass earned the regional championship trophy for the second consecutive year with the third-round victory over the Warriors in the Class 5A UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. Southwestern, meanwhile, finished as regional runner-up for the fifth straight season.
The Broncos went into the fourth quarter with a 21-6 advantage over Southwestern, but that score would change less than a minute into the frame after a Warrior touchdown. Connor Crisp’s ten-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion allowed the Warriors to lessen the Douglass lead to 21-14 with 11:05 to go in the ballgame.
After forcing Douglass to punt, the Warriors set up shop from their own 19-yard line with 7:52 remaining, trailing the Broncos by a seven-point margin. Southwestern survived a pair of fourth conversions and continued to march down the field as the clock continued to wind down.
With just over a minute left to play in the contest, Warrior quarterback Chanler Crabtree hit Kaden Hewitt for a 19-yard completion, moving the ball down to the Bronco two-yard line. On the very next play, Tanner Wright scored a touchdown from two yards out, cutting the Douglass lead to a lone point at 21-20 with 51 seconds remaining.
Second-year Warrior coach Jason Foley was faced with the decision to kick it to tie the game up at 21 or go for two to win the game. Foley elected to go for the two-point try and the win. Unfortunately for the Warriors, their two-point conversion run would come up just a bit short, keeping the Broncos out front by a lone point.
Douglass would get the onside kick and then kneel the clock out to wrap up the regional title with a 21-20 triumph over the Warriors. The Broncos move to 7-1 and advance to the semi-state round with the one-point win.
Foley and the Warriors went for the win in the end, but the Bronco defense held strong to keep them out of the end zone. Despite the season-ending loss, Foley was proud of the way his team fought all-game long.
“We knew that we were the underdog,” said Foley. “We came down and score right there at the end to give ourselves an opportunity. We decided to go for two because we were trying to go for the win. We wanted to try to win the regional title. Of course, we are disappointed and down, but I’m proud of them, and I can’t say enough about our effort tonight.”
Midway through the opening quarter, Douglass tallied the first score of the ballgame on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Samuel Cornett to Dekel Crowdus. The extra point was good, allowing the Broncos to grab a 7-0 advantage with 5:13 left in the first period.
Southwestern answered with a score of their own, as freshman Christian Walden put his team on the board with a 29-yard touchdown run. The Warriors’ two-point conversion try failed, keeping Douglass ahead, 7-6, with 1:11 left in the first quarter.
Neither team would find the end zone in the second period, sending the Broncos into the locker room at halftime with a slim, 7-6 lead over Southwestern.
Douglass came out of halftime firing on all cylinders, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the third stanza to run out to a 21-6 lead over Southwestern. The first score came on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Cornett to Isaiah Allen. The next score came on a 35-yard touchdown run from Cameron Dunn.
On the night, the Broncos finished with 327 yards of offense (172 passing yards and 155 rushing yards). Southwestern tallied 178 rushing yards and 79 passing yards for 257 offensive yards.
Cornett was 8 of 15 in the game for 172 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Dane Key led the Broncos with four receptions for 59 yards, while Darius Neal tallied a game-high 118 rushing yards on 21 attempts.
Wright led Southwestern with 71 rushing yards and one score on 17 carries. Crisp chimed in with 60 yards and a lone touchdown on nine rushes.
Southwestern’s 2019 season ended with a 44-8 loss to the Broncos. A year later, the Warriors gave Douglass all they wanted and then some in a one-point ballgame.
“I thought our guys played with great effort,” stated Foley. “We played as a team, and you can’t really ask for anything more. I told them that it came down to one play, and you can think about the what-ifs and all that, but the bottom line is that they played a great football game against a great football team. I think that just shows the direction that the program is going by how much of a stride these guys made since last year. They’re getting better and better, and I’m proud of their effort.”
With the loss, Southwestern’s 2020 season will come to a close with an overall mark of 10-2. The Warriors recorded the program’s tenth district title and tallied the fifth ten-win season in school history.
In a year that has been affected by Covid-19, Southwestern was able to do some great things, and that is a credit to the players within the program, according to Foley.
“With Covid, we didn’t even know if we were going to get to have a football season, but these guys stuck together and had a great year,” Foley concluded. “We fought through all of those obstacles that we had. We’re sad tonight, but we will look back on it with a lot of fond memories. Again, I think this is a great foundation for the future of Southwestern football.”
The future of Warrior football does indeed look bright under the guidance of Foley. After two seasons under Foley, the Warriors are 17-8 overall with two district championships and two regional runner-up banners.
FD -- 7 0 14 0 -- 21
SW -- 6 0 0 13 -- 20
RUSHING:
FD -- Neal 19 -- 118, Dunn 3 -- 53 TD, Cornett 4 -- (-16)
SW -- Wright 17 -- 71 TD, Crisp 9 -- 60 TD, Walden 3 -- 33 TD, Brainard 9 -- 18, Ethan Ware 3 -- (-3), Crabtree 1 -- (-1)
PASSING:
FD -- Cornett 8/15 172 2 TD INT
SW -- Crabtree 5/9 79
RECEIVING:
FD -- Key 4 -- 59, Allen 1 -- 52 TD, Crowdus 2 -- 35 TD, Cowherd 2 -- 26
SW -- Hewitt 2 -- 56, Hibbard 1 -- 15, Brainard 1 -- 12, Farler 1 -- (-4)
