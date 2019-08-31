Warriors comeback in overtime

BEREA -- Midway through the fourth quarter, the Southwestern Warriors found themselves in a hole, trailing Madison Southern by a 27-13 margin.
The Warriors climbed out of that hole, as they rallied with two late touchdowns to send the ballgame to overtime. Southwestern then converted on a two-point try in overtime to give themselves a 35-34 victory over Madison Southern last night in Berea.
With the come-from-behind triumph over the home standing Eagles, Jason Foley tallied his first victory as the head coach of the Warriors. Southwestern, with the one-point win, evened their overall record to 1-1 on the young season.
With 5:47 remaining in regulation, Southwestern cut the Madison Southern lead to 27-19 following a 15-yard touchdown run from Connor Crisp. Southwestern was not finished, as Blake Burton hit Kenny Robinson on a 13-yard touchdown strike and Chase Doan added a two-point conversion run to tie the ballgame up at 27-27 with 19 seconds to go in regulation.
Madison Southern didn't take long to score in the overtime session, as Adrian Jones found the end zone on a ten-yard touchdown run on the extra session's first play. With the successful extra point, the Eagles grabbed a 34-27 lead over the Warriors.
Southwestern, on their second play of overtime, scored on a five-yard run from Austin Barnes, cutting the the score to 34-33. Instead of going for the tie, Foley and company elected to go for the win. The call turned out to be the right one, as Barnes powered his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion and, more importantly, the victory.
The start to the game was not as exciting as the finish was for Southwestern, as they got behind early after a fumble and some defensive mistakes. Despite their early woes, it was the Warriors escaping Madison Southern with their inaugural victory of the 2019 campaign.
After a scoreless opening frame, the Warriors grabbed an early lead on an 11-yard touchdown run from Crisp. With Max Brainard's kick, Southwestern led the Eagles, 7-0, with 11:04 in the second quarter.
Madison Southern fell behind to the visiting Warriors in the early minutes of the second quarter, but the home standing Eagles would rally for 21 unanswered points to go into the locker room with a 21-7 advantage
The Eagles rattled off three consecutive scores to run out to a double-digit advantage over the Warriors. With touchdown runs of five yards and 19 yards, along with a 30-yard passing touchdown, the Eagles quickly found themselves ahead by a 14-point margin.
In the final minute of the third quarter, both teams scored a touchdown within a ten-second timeframe. Chase Doan cut the score to 21-13 on a seven-yard run, but the Eagles' Tobias Storm found Jayshaun Ethridge on a 58-yard passing score to widen the gap to 27-13.
Southwestern, who had 223 rushing yards and 161 passing yards, racked up 384 total yards of offense. Madison Southern compiled 308 yards of offense in the loss.
Barnes led the Warriors with 96 rushing yards and a score on 12 carries, while Doan chimed in with 91 rushing yards and a lone touchdown on 19 attempts. Crisp added 33 yards and a pair of touchdowns on only five rushes.
Through the air, Burton went 14-of-23 for 161 yards and lone touchdown. Robinson, who hauled in a score himself, led Southwestern in receiving yards with 45 yards on three catches.
Southwestern will look to move to 2-1 on the year next Friday night with a win at Knox Central. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Knox Central High School.
