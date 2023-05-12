The Southwestern Warriors were at home on Friday night to close their season. The Warriors were hoping to end a four-game skid against Rockcastle County. The Rockets were hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to South Laurel Thursday night. Someone’s skid had to end tonight and that skid belonged to Southwestern, as they won by a score of 3-2.
The Warriors started pitcher Cameron Shipp for the final regular season game. Shipp had six strikeouts on the night. The Warriors ended the game with Jonas Gallagher, he pitched during the seventh inning and had one strikeout. Kaden Kidwell started pitching for the Rockets and he pitched two strikeouts.
Cameron Shipp started the game strong with three strikeouts. Striking out Carson Carrera, Kaden Kidwell, and Carson King. Caleb Ramsey was the only Warrior that was able to get to base in the first inning. He hit a single to right field. The first inning ended with neither team scoring but playing excellent defense.
The second inning started with Cam Prewitt getting hit by a pitch and taking his place on first while Robert Reams struck out. The Warrior defense ended on a Skyler Durham hit to third baseman Ben Howard. Prewitt was thrown out at second and then Wyatt Morgan threw to Ramsey on first to complete the double play and end the Warrior defense. The Warriors led with Kyle West to start their offense. He hit a single to left center that fell between three Rockets. Ben Howard hit a bunt single to advance West two bases. Ben Howard stole second base. Jonah Brock walked to get to first base. Jackson Couch was struck out. Daniel Case hit a pop fly for the second out. Howard attempted to steal home for the first run of the night but was tagged out by the Rockets’ catcher.
Noah Phillips was the first batter for the third inning and struck out for the first Rockcastle out. The second out belonged to Landon Reppert. He got a piece of Shipp’s pitch and it went straight to Jayce Gager. Gager threw it to Ramsey for the second out. Dalton Gibbs hit to third baseman Howard and he threw to Ramsey for the last out. The scoreboard still read 0-0.
The bottom of the third inning went quickly for the Warriors only sending three batters to the box.
The action really picked up in the fifth inning. The Warriors caught two fly balls in the outfield, Daniel Case and Jackson Couch were on the other end of the gloves. Noah Phillips was hit by the Shipp pitch to make it to first base. Landon Reppert hit a line drive on the third baseline for a single. Dalton Gibbs earned an RBI for the Rockets, hitting to right field. During the Carson Carrera at-bat another Rocket attempted to steal third and was tagged out. Jackson Couch started the Warrior at-bat but was struck out. Jackson Case hit to right field for the second out. Gallagher hit to the Rocket shortstop for the third out. The score was 1-0 Rockets as the inning came to a close.
Carson Carrera was the first to bat for the sixth inning. He hit a fly ball to Jonas Gallagher in center field for the out. Kaden Kidwell hit a single to right field. Carson King and Cam Prewitt hit fly balls to the outfield for two more outs.
The Warriors really turned it on during their offense in the bottom of the sixth. Gager got the first out for the Warriors as he hit a fly ball to center field. Ramsey walked to first base. Morgan hit a single to second base. West hit over the Rocket pitcher. The bases were loaded. The Rocket’s pitcher Kidwell balked advancing all the runners, tying the game. Howard hit a double earning two RBI to break the tie instantly and put Southwestern up two runs. Brock hit over the Rocket shortstop. Couch bunted for a single. The runner from third was tagged out. Jackson Case hit to the shortstop and was thrown out at first for the final out.
Southwestern led 3-1 going into the seventh and final inning. Jonas Gallagher ended the game on the pitcher’s mound. Reams was the first to bat for the Rockets and he hit a double. Durham hit a fly ball for an out. Phillips hit a single. Brown was struck out to put Rockcastle down to their final out. During Dalton Gibbs’ at-bat, Reams stole home to bring the score to 3-2. When Gibbs finally got a piece he hit it to Jayce Gager at shortstop. Gager jumped and caught it mid air in dramatic fashion for the third and final out. The Warriors won 3-2, ending their regular season on a high note.
The Warriors were led by the two RBI’s from Howard, as well as hits from Ramsey, Morgan, West and Brock. Rockcastle was led by their lone RBI from Gibbs.
Southwestern finishes the regular season with a 15-19 record. They will begin play in the 48th District Tournament next week, where they will be either the number one or number two seed.
