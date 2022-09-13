Last season in the 12th Region Semis, Somerset and Southwestern played against each other for the first time in ten years, with the Warriors pulling out a 3-0 victory. On Tuesday evening at the Briar Patch, the two cross-town foes faced off for the first time in the regular season in over ten years.
Both teams are towards the top of the region standings in terms of RPI, so this figured to be a quality game between two of the best the 12th Region has to offer. The first set was close throughout, but the Warriors woke up in the following two sets, eventually sweeping the Briar Jumpers 3-0 for the victory (25-19, 25-12, 25-12). Southwestern head coach Mitzi Jones was very proud of her team in this one, but was also quick to point out the quality of Somerset’s team as well.
“We came out a little bit slow, but I knew it would be a slow start after having a game just last night. Somerset is a good team, they’re scrappy, they hustle, they get balls up in the air, but I was proud of how we played tonight, it was a good win,” she stated.
The first kill of the game belonged to Southwestern sophomore Halle Norvell, as she took the second point of the first set to make it 1-1. Southwestern would control most of the early part of the set, going up 12-6 early following two kills from junior Payton Acey, a kill from senior Kaylee Young, as well as three straight kills from sophomore Chloe Mabe.
Somerset managed to hang in the set however, outscoring the Warriors 11-7 to trim their deficit to just 19-17. The Jumpers would have outstanding play throughout the middle of the set by senior Areli Vela-Alvarez, who recorded a kill, as well as two different players recording an ace, those being sophomore Tanner Rigney and junior Emily Ford.
However, Southwestern would close out the set with a 6-2 sprint that gave them the first set win 25-19 by getting a kill from Norvell, two aces from senior Ally Albert, and two kills, including the set-winning kill, from Kaylee Young.
In the second set, Somerset would have trouble finding much momentum as the Warriors seemed to wake up in an aspect. Early on, Southwestern would go on a 12-4 run to take a commanding lead in the set. The Warriors were led early by kills from senior Kylee Tucker, Norvell, and Kaylee Young, an ace from Mabe, and two kills and a block from Acey.
Two kills from Somerset sophomore Serenity Haynes, as well as additional kills from senior Lain Prather, sophomore Kyndell Fisher, and Vela-Alvarez would keep the Jumpers in the game, but only for a brief time. Southwestern would close the set on a 13-5 tear to take the second set 25-12. Acey, Norvell, and Kaylee Young would all add kills late for the Warriors, before a hit into the net by Somerset would give the set-clinching point to Southwestern.
It seemed to be more of the same for Southwestern in the third set, before Somerset would close an early gap to 14-9 against the Warriors. Vela-Alvarez and junior Emme Goforth would combine on a block for the Jumpers, Haynes and Vela-Alvarez would add kills early, and Ford would also have an ace during this period for Somerset.
Southwestern would once again step up late in the set, ending the third set on a 11-3 run. Norvell, Acey, and Kaylee Young would each add two kills each for the Warriors, with Tucker also adding a kill for Southwestern late. Albert would also put two more aces to her name late, before another hit into the net by the Jumpers would hand the set and the game to the Warriors by a score of 25-12.
Southwestern improves to 13-5, and will next be in action on Monday, where they will host another cross-town foe in the Pulaski County Maroons, with game time scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Somerset, now 10-4, will also be in action again on Monday, when they welcome in South Laurel to the Briar Patch for a game scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
